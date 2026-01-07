BEL, HAL, GRSE among 5 defence stocks to buy ahead of Budget 2026: Analysts

Defence related stocks have rallied up to 5% this year. Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking believes that there is pre-Budget optimism, and projects up to 12% upside in 5 shares based on technical charts.

Technical picks: BEL, BDL, GRSE, HAL, MTAR Tech top defence stock bets by Choice Broking ahead of Budget 2026.