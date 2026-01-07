Tahmar Enterprises shares hit 20% upper circuit in trade; here's why

Tahmar Enterprises shares hit a 20 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹14.11 per share. At 11:19 AM, Tahmar Enterprises' share price was trading 19.98 per cent higher at ₹14.11 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.15 per cent at 84,936.76. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹7219.82 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹24.15 and a 52-week low at ₹9.21.

In a year, Tahmar's Enterprises shares have lost 49 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s rise of 8.7 per cent.

Why were Tahmar Enterprises shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Kolhapur, allowed the company to re-operate its plant.

"We are pleased to inform that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has granted the renewal Consent to Operate (CTO) to the Company vide its order dated 05 January 2026, for the operation of the 45 KLPD Grain-Based Distillery and Bottling Plant (Blending & Bottling Unit)," the filing read. The unit has been shut since July 2025 after interim directions from the MPCB required technical and environmental upgrades for renewal of approvals under the water and air Acts. The company said it has completed the required pollution-control modifications, submitted all compliance documents, and MPCB has now granted/renewed the Consent to Operate (CTO) via an order dated January 5, 2026, valid up to August 31, 2029, subject to conditions. With the CTO in hand, Tahmar said it is ready to restart manufacturing in a phased manner while continuing to comply with environmental and regulatory norms.