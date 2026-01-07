Gujarat Kidney shares rise 10% in trade; here's what's boosting rally?

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares gained 9.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹110.8 per share. At 12:03 PM, Gujarat Kidney's share price was trading 8.11 per cent higher at ₹109.3 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.21 per cent at 84,884.74. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹861.76 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹123.25 and a 52-week low at ₹100.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality made a debut on December 30, 2025. The company’s shares were listed at ₹120 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹6 per share or 5.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹114 per share.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares are currently trading 9 per cent below their initial public offer (IPO) listing price and 4 per cent below its issue price. Why are Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares in demand today? The stock was in demand after the company’s board approved two acquisitions to strengthen its healthcare footprint. First, it will buy the remaining 49 per cent stake in Harmony Medicare Private Limited (Bharuch, Gujarat)—a related-party entity currently its subsidiary—to make it a wholly owned subsidiary, for a cash consideration of ₹10.78 crore, with completion targeted in about two months. Harmony reported FY25 turnover of about ₹42.29 crore.

“The Board of Directors has approved the purchase/acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent equity stake in Harmony Medicare Private Limited to make the company a wholly owned subsidiary of the company,” the filing read. Second, the board approved the 100 per cent acquisition of Ashwini Medical Centre, a partnership firm providing medical and pharmacy services in Anand, Gujarat, for ₹14 crore (₹1.60 crore already paid; ₹12.40 crore to be paid from IPO funds), also expected to be completed in about two months; Ashwini’s FY25 turnover was about ₹4.51 crore. Both acquisitions are likely to be completed within two months.