BEL soars 6% on order wins of Rs 3,351 crore; joins top 50 market-cap club



The stock's average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly three-fold today. A combined 48.02 million equity shares of BEL had changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:14 PM.

So far in the month of December, BEL has bagged orders worth of Rs 12,230 crore. With the above, BEL has cumulatively received orders worth Rs 26,613 crore in the current financial year 2023-24. Shares of Bharat Electronics rallied 6 per cent on the BSE to a fresh high of Rs 184.50 in Tuesday's intra-day trade on the back fo strong order wins. The company has received orders worth Rs 3,351 crore over the last two days.



With today's gains, BEL has joined top 50 most valued listed companies in terms of market capitalisation (market cap). With a market cap of Rs 1.36 trillion, as of writing this copy, BEL is the 49th largest company in terms of market cap, BSE data showed.

BEL, today, announced it has bagged orders worth of Rs 678 crore. Of these orders, the company has signed a contract for a value of Rs 445 crore with the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for next generation UP Dial 112 project.

The rest Rs 233 crore worth of orders pertain to Communication Display Units, Thermal Imaging cameras and other miscellaneous spares & services.



On Friday, BEL said it has received orders worth Rs 2,673 crore from Goa Shipyard Ltd (Rs 1,701 crore) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (Rs 972 crore) for supply of 14 types of sensors for use on Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV).

The company said this will have participation of electronics and associated industries including MSMEs, which are sub vendors of BEL.

The equipment manufactured by BEL is part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ program. The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 86.15 crore pertain to miscellaneous spares and services.

BEL’s order inflow stands at around Rs 27,000 crore during so far in FY24, significantly higher than management's earlier guidance of Rs 20,000 crore inflows for the full year.



The order backlog is estimated to be at Rs 76,500 crore (4.2x TTM revenues) provides healthy revenue growth visibility.

Moreover, the order pipeline remains strong in defence (electronic warfare, radars, communication, navigation systems etc for various platforms like fighter jets, warships, missiles, unmanned Ariel vehicles), non-defence and exports, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, in the past one month, BEL has outperformed the market by surging 31 per cent as compared to a 7.8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

BEL is a leading aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronics products.

The company develops multi-product, multi-technology - diverse product range including radar, missile systems, electronic warfare & avionics, anti-submarine warfare, electro-optics, homeland security, civilian products, etc.