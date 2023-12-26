Suraj Estate debuts on a shaky note; lists at 6% discount to issue price

Suraj Estate Developers (SEDL) made a weak stock market debut with its shares listed at Rs 340, a 6 per cent discount when compared with its issue price of Rs 360 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday. On the BSE, the stock of real estate company opened at Rs 343.80, - down 5 per cent from its issue price.

Post listing, the stock hit a low of Rs 323.95 on the BSE and Rs 324.50 on the NSE. At 10:01 AM; SEDL was quoting at Rs 344.15, around 4 per cent lower against its issue price on the BSE. Around 1.1 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE in opening deals.

However, the initial public offer (IPO) of SEDL had received decent response from the investors with issue subscribed over 15.57 times. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed at 9.85 times, and the non-institutional category's subscription rate stood at 18.4 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders was booked 25.74 times.

SEDL is engaged in the real estate business and develops real estate across the residential and commercial sectors in South Central Mumbai region. They have a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Parel, which are sub-markets of the South Central Mumbai micro market where SEDL has established their presence.

The company focuses primarily on value luxury, luxury segments and commercial segments. SEDL is now venturing into residential real estate development in Bandra sub-market.

SEDL follows an area sharing model with landlords and barely acquire land for construction. It helps them to reduce upfront cost and gives them a competitive advantage over its listed peers by superior margins. SEDL currently holds 221 unsold units, comprising 5 units in completed projects and 216 units in ongoing projects, presenting a positive outlook for robust free cash flow generation in the upcoming years.

Considering its consistent growth in both topline and bottomline, healthy return ratios, asset light business model, redevelopment opportunities and promising industry outlook, analysts at Geojit Financial Services had said in IPO note.

At the upper price band, the IPO was aggressively priced at a P/B of 3.4x on FY23 (post-issue), compared to its peers average of 2x (FY23). However, analysts at Indsec Securities believe, the company approach to reduce high cost debts, asset light model which lowers upfront investment and efficient utilization of capital towards project development, higher ticket size in South Central Mumbai regions vs other cities, strong project launch pipeline aided with healthy land parcel (10,359.77 sq mtrs) in the region justifies higher valuation.