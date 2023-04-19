Home / Markets / News / BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

BEML had incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely BEML Land Assets, on July 15, 2021

SI Reporter Mumbai
BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of BEML Land Assets (BLAL) were locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit at Rs 275.70 on the BSE on Wednesday. The stock opened at Rs 290.20, and hit a high of Rs 304.70 in the intra-day trade, before erasing gains. Around 460,000 equity shares had changed hands, and there are pending sell orders for about 200,000 equity shares on the NSE and BSE till 10:47 AM.
The equity shares of BLAL got listed, and were admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of securities, BSE said in a notice. In the T2T segment, each trade has to result in delivery and no intra-day netting of positions is allowed.
BLAL is under Administrative control of Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India.
BEML had incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely BEML Land Assets, on July 15, 2021 for the purpose of demerger of identified surplus/non-core assets between BEML and BLAL as part of strategic disinvestment process initiated by the Government of India. The existing BEML shareholders have given shares in the new demerged entity in a 1:1 ratio.
BEML had 'in-principle' decided to disinvest 26 per cent of the equity share capital of BEML through strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control as approved by Government of India.
Based on the decision of Government of India, BEML intends to hive-off of Identified Surplus/ Non-core assets separately and exclude it from the process of strategic disinvestment. In order to achieve the above objective, Identified Surplus/ Non-core Assets are being demerged into BLAL.

Topics :Buzzing stocksBEML disinvestmentMarketsBEML

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Also Read

Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan

What does demerger of the financial services biz mean for RIL shareholders?

NMDC trades ex-date for demerger; stock surges 14% on heavy volumes

Shipping Corporation hits 52-week high; up 17% in 2 days on demerger update

Shipping Corporation fixes March 31 as record date for demerger; stk up 4%

Metal shares gain in subdued market; Jindal Steel, Tata Steel soar up to 4%

Selectively ride logistics stocks as tech wave disrupts market: Analysts

ICICI Lombard dips 4% post March quarter results

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Stocks to Watch: SBI, ICICI Lombard, ONGC, Reliance, Oil India, Zydus Life

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story