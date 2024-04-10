Home / Markets / News / Beware of deepfake of CEO recommending stocks, says National Stock Exchange

Beware of deepfake of CEO recommending stocks, says National Stock Exchange

The exchange said its officials are not authorised to recommend or deal in any stocks

In August last year, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed that stock brokers stay away from financial influencers | (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday cautioned investors against deepfake videos of its chief executive giving stock recommendations.

The exchange, the largest in the country, issued the warning after observing that the face and voice of CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan was being falsely used in some investment and stock advisory videos.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Such videos seem to have been created using sophisticated technologies to imitate the voice and facial expressions of Ashishkumar Chauhan," the NSE said.

The exchange said its officials are not authorised to recommend or deal in any stocks.

India's equity markets are trading at record highs and retail participation has risen sharply in recent years, prompting regulatory concerns about financial influencers using social media platforms to draw investors.

In August last year, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India proposed that stock brokers stay away from financial influencers.

Fund house ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company in January warned investors against deepfake videos of its senior executives recommending stocks.

"It has come to our attention that certain unauthorised and maliciously manipulated videos have been disseminated across various online platforms, providing stock recommendations," the fund house said, distancing itself from the videos.

In November, the Indian government warned social media platforms to repeatedly remind users that local laws prohibit them from posting deepfakes and content that spreads obscenity or misinformation.

 

Also Read

Sachin Tendulkar reacts on his viral deepfake video endorsing mobile app

Kohli's deepfake video promoting betting app goes viral, watch video here

Deepfake tech: AI-powered videos intensify debate on misinformation issue

India to have draft regulation on deepfakes in 10 days: Ashwini Vaisnaw

Tejas, Arjun tanks and navy carriers showcase firepower: Watch videos here

KSB rallies 5% as board to consider stock split; stock up 98% in 1 year

Q4 Preview: TCS to lead IT pack; may see upper single digit rise in profit

Kolte Patil zooms 10% as Motilal Oswal gives 'Buy' rating, 34% upside eyed

Rotation into large-caps could continue ahead of elections: Ritu Arora

Summer cheer for beer firm United Breweries as margins remain stable

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNational Stock ExchangeIndian stocks

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story