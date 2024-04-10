Summer cheer for beer firm United Breweries as margins remain stable

United Breweries , India’s largest beer manufacturer, is expected to gain business as summer brings heat waves. The company will be a major beneficiary April to July, the period that contributes 40-45 per cent of its annual beer volumes. The T20 Cricket World Cup in June and the ongoing Indian Premier League will help volumes and should offset the negative impact of elections on sales.

While peak season sales are expected to be strong, the immediate trigger for United Breweries is its performance in the March quarter. The company is expected to increase its volumes in the quarter by 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on the back of market share in North India. Karan Taurani and Rounak Ray, analysts with Elara Capital, expect gross margins to be stable sequentially due to steady barley and glass prices. Operating profit margins could improve 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 9 per cent. The projection for operating profit is much lower than the pre-pandemic level of 13.4 per cent in Financial Year 2019-20 (FY20) as the company invests in supply chain initiatives to get better volume growth in the premium portfolio. The brokerage has a 'reduce' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,725. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Brokerage Nuvama Research too expects United Breweries to improve volume growth, which is among the highest in the consumer goods sector in the March quarter. On the back of a volume growth of 10 per cent, the company expects net revenues to grow by 12 per cent Y-o-Y. Helped by new launches, the company has regained share in the Karnataka market: Rising to 44 per cent from 39 per cent earlier, said Nuvama.

Easing raw material prices would help all alcohol beverage makers, including beer companies. Kinjal Shah, vice-president and co-group head for corporate ratings at ICRA, said: “The operating profit margin for ICRA’s sample set companies is expected to increase by 50-100 basis points in FY25, owing to moderation in packaging material costs, coupled with price hikes approved by the state governments, partly offset by the increase in grain prices.”