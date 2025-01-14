Bharat Electronics rises over 2% on additional orders worth Rs 561 crore

Bharat Electronics share price: State-owned aerospace and defence electronics company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) shares rose as much as 2.46 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 265.95 per share on Tuesday, January 14, 2024.

The rise in the BEL share price came on the back of an additional order win worth Rs 561 crore.

In an exchange filing, BEL said, “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 561 crore since the last disclosure on December 23, 2024.”

With these orders, BEL has orders worth Rs 10,362 crore in the current financial year.

“Major orders include communication equipment, electro optics, upgrades for satcom network, radar & fire control system, spares, services etc.,” BEL said in a statement.

BEL financial performance

Bharat Electronics’ consolidated net profit zoomed 35.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,450.9 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

Its profit before tax (PBT) jumped 35.2 per cent annually to Rs Rs 1,450.9 crore in Q2FY25. Meanwhile, total expenses surged 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,299.4 crore in Q2FY25.

BEL share price history

BEL shares have climbed about 40 per cent in the past year. On a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, the BEL share has fallen over 9 per cent. In the past month, BEL share price has plunged over 16 per cent.

About BEL

Founded in 1954, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is known for its expertise across various domains. The company specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems.

Initially, BEL catered to the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian defence services. Today, it has evolved into a diversified entity with multiple products and technologies, serving customers domestically and internationally.

BEL's product portfolio includes a wide range of strategic electronic products such as radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems (VCS), IFF Interrogators, LRFs, X-Ray tubes, radar fingerprinting systems, ESM systems, V/UHF search receivers, shelters, PCB assemblies, cable harness components, and mechanical assemblies.

The market capitalisation of BEL is Rs 1,92,539.57 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.

At 10:42 AM, the BEL share was trading 1.48 per cent higher at Rs 263.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.35 per cent higher at 76,599.31 levels.