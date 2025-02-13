Bharat Forge shares slipped 5.2 per cent on Thursday, hitting 52-week low at Rs 1,047.25 per share on BSE. The counter saw selling after the company posted a weak set of numbers in Q3FY25.

Around 10:12 AM, Bharat Forge share price was down 2.87 per cent at Rs 1,073.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.51 per cent at 76,562. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 51,337.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,826.2 per share.

Bharat Forge results

ALSO READ: Bharat Forge Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 16.38% to Rs 212.78 cr The company reported its Q3 numbers after market hours on Wednesday which showed a 16.38 per cent fall in consolidated profit to Rs 212.78 as compared to Rs 254.45 crore a year ago.Bharat Forge's revenue from operations in the quarter under review was down 10 per cent and stood at Rs 3,475.5 crore compared to Rs 3,866.4 crore a year ago.

However, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 637.8 crore as compared to Rs 672.7 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 18.4 per cent from 17.4 per cent a year ago.

As per the filing, Bharat Forge group secured new orders worth Rs 830 crore across various business verticals in Q3FY25. The company group’s defence business posted revenue of Rs 337 crore in Q3. With order wins of Rs 97 crores in Q3, the executable order book as of December 31 stood at Rs 5,706 crore.

Also Read

Looking ahead into Q4 FY25 and FY26, the company expects the consolidated performance to be stable, as pockets of strength emerge from the newer businesses to offset the slowdown in the automotive sector globally.

"We will undertake a thorough review of our manufacturing footprint of its overseas business with an endeavor to achieve operational stability in this challenging environment," Bharat Forge's management said.

In the past one year, Bharat Forge shares have gained 1.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6.4 per cent.