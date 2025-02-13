Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Trump-Modi meet eyed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 13, 2025: Macroeconomic data, including a lower January month retail inflation and industrial production reading in India and the higher-than-expected inflation print in the US, along with mixed global cues, Dececmber quarter results from Indian firms, weekly Nifty F&O expiry, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is likely to drive markets today. Macroeconomic data, including ain India and thein the US, along with mixed global cues, Dececmber quarter results from Indian firms, weekly Nifty F&O expiry, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is likely to drive markets today.

Investors will also be keeping tabs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with US President Donald Trump, after he assumed charge for his second term.

In that background, at 8:21 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,139, slightly ahead of Nifty futures' last close, at 23,123.85.

FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,969.30 crore on Wednesday, February 12, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 5,929.24 in the previous trading session.

Further, the behaviour of retail investors in the coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the Indian stock market, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said in a note. The report revealed a concerning trend that retail investors have consistently underperformed than broader market indices, often buying in at higher market levels.

Ajax Engineering IPO will see its basis of allotment get finalised today, while Hexaware Technologies IPO will have Day 2 of its subscription window.

In the SME section, Solarium Green Energy IPO and Readymix Construction Machinery IPO will list on the bourses, and Chandan Healthcare IPO will see its basis of allotment get finalised. Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO and PS Raj Steels IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window, while the subscription windows for Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will open today.