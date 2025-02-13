Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Trump-Modi meet eyed
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start with positive bias for India; Trump-Modi meet eyed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets were headed for a flat start with a positive bias on Thursday, amid mixed global cues and a lower retail inflation reading for January in India

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,969.30 crore on February 12, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 5,929.24 crore on Wednesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Montek Ahluwalia bats for smaller states to drive economic growth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Economist and Former Deputy Chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India, Montek Singh Ahluwalia pitched for the creation of new cities by carving out new states to drive urbanisation and fuel economic growth. 

“We need more urbanisation and more cities and the focus should be to develop the Tier-II cities into near-metros,” he said at a fireside chat at the Karnataka Global Investors Summit 2025. READ MORE

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajax Engineering IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajax Engineering and Infra Solutions IPO shares' basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, February 13, 2025. The public offering, which closed for subscription on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, received enthusiastic investor participation and was oversubscribed by 6.45 times.

Once the Ajax Engineering IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. READ MORE
 

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee gives up early gains, drops 6 paise to close at 86.89 against dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee reversed its early gains to settle 6 paise weaker at 86.89 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 86.83. During the day, the local currency appreciated up to 86.45 per dollar. Early gains were mainly driven by short covering, but renewed weakness quickly erased momentum, capping further appreciation, according to dealers.

The rupee had appreciated over the last three trading sessions. On Monday, the Indian unit almost touched 88/$, but intervention by the RBI pulled it back. On Tuesday, the rupee recorded its biggest gain in nearly two years, with an increase of 0.74 per cent.
 
"The rupee traded with high volatility as an initially strong opening was met with selling pressure, pushing it back towards trading flat," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities. READ MORE
 

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Moderate valuations offer support for NMDC despite market headwinds

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC, reported a revenue growth of 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and a 33 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹6,600 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), driven by strong volume growth.

Iron ore production stood at 13.3 million tonnes, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 61 per cent Q-o-Q, while sales were 11.9 million tonnes, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 20 per cent Q-o-Q during the quarter under review. The average selling price for the quarter was ₹5,500 per tonne, reflecting a 16 per cent Y-o-Y increase and an 11 per cent Q-o-Q rise, driven by a sustained price hike. READ MORE
 

8:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prudential Plc mulls listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Prudential Plc is considering the listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), India’s second-largest mutual fund (MF) with assets exceeding Rs 9 trillion.
 
The London-headquartered financial major plans to divest some of its 49 per cent stake through the IPO. Following the announcement, Prudential's shares rallied over 6 per cent on the London Stock Exchange. READ MORE

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi looks into research analysts' concerns; may ease advance fee norms

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering easing regulations on the collection of advance fees from clients, following concerns raised by research analysts. Under rules implemented in December 2024, research analysts were permitted to charge advance fees for only one quarter.
 
However, in a consultation paper issued on Wednesday, Sebi proposed extending this period to one year after the regulations faced criticism from research analysts (RAs). READ MORE
 

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MSCI Feb Rebalancing: Hyundai Motor in, Adani Green out; check full list

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global index provider MSCI announced its February review and the latest index rebalancing on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The proforma changes, as announced during the February 2025 Index Review, will be implemented as of the close of February 28, 2025 (effective March 3, 2025).

According to MSCI's statement, the index provider has added Hyundai Motor India Ltd to its MSCI Global Standard Index in the latest review. Hyundai Motor is the only large-cap stock that has been added to the list. READ MORE
 

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Need a serious fall in Indian markets before I start buying: Jim Rogers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global financial markets have experienced volatility in recent weeks as they brace for tougher tariffs from US President Donald Trump. Jim Rogers, chairman of Rogers Holdings, mentioned in a video interview with Puneet Wadhwa that he has divested from nearly every stock market worldwide.
 
However, if the Indian markets were to see further correction and investors become more depressed, worried, and despondent, he might consider buying Indian stocks. READ MORE
 

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MSCI drops more Chinese stocks from indexes despite market rebound

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Highlighting the Chinese market's declining appeal among investors despite a recent rebound, MSCI Inc. further reduced the number of Chinese stocks in its global benchmarks.
 
The index compiler will remove 20 stocks from the MSCI China Index, following more than 200 removals last year. Eight new constituents will be added. These changes, effective after the close on Feb. 28, will also apply to the MSCI All Country World Index. READ MORE
 

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity MFs rake in Rs 39,688 cr in January despite market volatility

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes attracted net inflows of Rs 39,688 crore in January, despite a sharp market selloff. Although the inflows were slightly lower—down 3.6 per cent compared to December—they remained 21 per cent above the average monthly inflows for the calendar year 2024.
 
Among the 11 equity sub-categories, thematic funds received the highest net inflows at Rs 9,017 crore, followed by smallcap funds at Rs 5,721 crore, and flexicap funds at Rs 5,698 crore. Notably, inflows into smallcap funds increased by 22 per cent month-on-month, despite a considerable decline in that segment. READ MORE
 

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump says lower interest rates would go hand-in-hand with tariffs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wednesday, President Donald Trump asserted that interest rates should be lowered, aligning with his upcoming tariffs, despite economists' predictions that tariffs would fuel inflation and delay rate cuts.
 
Earlier, on Monday, Trump significantly increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to a flat 25 per cent "without exceptions or exemptions." This move aims to support struggling industries in the United States but carries the risk of igniting a trade war. READ MORE

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market dance to tunes of FPIs; retail investors out of sync

Stock Market LIVE Updates: During the three-month period, 766 NSE-listed companies in which Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) increased their stakes saw an average gain of 1.9 per cent. In contrast, 871 companies where overseas funds reduced their holdings experienced an average decline of 8.2 per cent, according to data compiled by Prime Infobase.
 
Retail investors, however, were not in sync. In the 1,081 companies where they raised their stakes, there was an average decline of 7 per cent. READ MORE
 
 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail investors hold key to market direction: Kotak Institutional Equities

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail investors' behaviour in the coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the Indian stock market, according to a note by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

The report by KIE revealed a concerning trend: retail investors have consistently underperformed compared to broader market indices, often buying in at higher market levels.
 
Additionally, the report highlights the significant role that retail investors have played in supporting the market, particularly through direct stock purchases and investments in domestic institutional investors (DIIs). READ MORE
 

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Feb 13, 2025: Honasa, ITI, Godrej Ind, Muthoot Finance

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto components major Bharat Forge reported a 16.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 212.78 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 254.45 crore a year ago. READ MORE
 

8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets remained volatile after five consecutive days of decline, ultimately ending flat amid mixed signals. The session began on a weak note, but a gradual recovery in select heavyweight stocks helped trim losses throughout the day. Consequently, the Nifty index closed at 23,045.25.
 
On the technical front, Nifty rebounded after testing its January low of around 22,800. Sustaining above this level could offer some relief. However, the broader trend remains negative unless a clear reversal pattern emerges. Given the current scenario, traders should exercise caution and continue with a hedged approach. READ MORE
 
 
Next »

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 13, 2025: Macroeconomic data, including a lower January month retail inflation and industrial production reading in India and the higher-than-expected inflation print in the US, along with mixed global cues, Dececmber quarter results from Indian firms, weekly Nifty F&O expiry, and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) is likely to drive markets today. 
  Investors will also be keeping tabs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with US President Donald Trump, after he assumed charge for his second term. READ MORE
  In that background, at 8:21 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,139, slightly ahead of Nifty futures' last close, at 23,123.85. 
  FIIs net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,969.30 crore on Wednesday, February 12, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 5,929.24 in the previous trading session.
  Further, the behaviour of retail investors in the coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the Indian stock market, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said in a note. The report revealed a concerning trend that retail investors have consistently underperformed than broader market indices, often buying in at higher market levels. READ MORE
 
In the mainline section of the primary markets, meanwhile, Ajax Engineering IPO will see its basis of allotment get finalised today, while Hexaware Technologies IPO will have Day 2 of its subscription window. 
  In the SME section, Solarium Green Energy IPO and Readymix Construction Machinery IPO will list on the bourses, and Chandan Healthcare IPO will see its basis of allotment get finalised. Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO and PS Raj Steels IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window, while the subscription windows for Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will open today. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYstock market tradingshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50BSE NSE equityIndian stock markets

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News