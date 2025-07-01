Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Bharat Seats & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on July 2

Dividend stocks: Bharat Seats & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on July 2

Dividend stocks: Two stocks are lined up to turn ex-dividend on Wednesday; hurry check all details here now

Dividend
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Dividend stocks: Bharat Seats and Sika Interplant Systems will trade ex-date on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, following the declaration of dividend.
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. 
 
To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.
 
Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

Bharat Seats has declared a final dividend of ₹1.1 per share 
 
"The board of directors has recommended dividend at 55 per cent i.e. ₹ 1.1 per equity share of ₹2 each of the company for the year ended March 31, 2025," the filing read.
 
Besides, Sika Interplant Systems declared a final dividend of ₹2.4 per share, according to corporate action data on BSE.  
 
"The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹2.4 (Rupees Two and Forty paise only) per equity share of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," the filing read. 
 
A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.
 
That apart, shares of Cera Sanitaryware, JSW Infrastructure and Polychem will be in focus today, July 1, 2025, as they will trade ex-dividend. 

Cera Sanitaryware has declared a dividend of ₹65 per share, JSW Infrastructure has recommended ₹0.8 per share and Polychem has declared a final dividend of ₹20 per share. 

What happens to the stock on ex-date? 

On the ex-date, the stock price typically experiences a drop by the amount of the dividend or corporate action (such as stock splits or bonus issues) that is being distributed. This adjustment happens because investors who buy the stock on or after the ex-date do not receive the dividend. 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

