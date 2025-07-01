Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts; Apollo Hospitals rises 4%, Gabriel India 20%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts; Apollo Hospitals rises 4%, Gabriel India 20%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, July 1, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap, and the Nifty SmallCap index added 0.24 per cent and 0.31 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market trading
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹787.62 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,383.01 crore on June 30.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
9:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CG Power rises 1.5% on launch of QIP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: CG Power has launched its QIP programme to raise funds. In a stock exchange filing, CG Power and Industrial Solutions said it will raise funds via the method at a floor price of ₹679.08 per equity share.
 

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gabriel India shares surge 20% on merger plan

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gabriel India share price was locked at 20 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday after the company's Board approved its Scheme of Arrangement wherein Gabriel India will acquire Asia Investments Pvt Ltd's (AIPL) automotive undertakings, including Anchemco, which manufactures automotive fluids and adhesives, as well as AIPL's investments in Dana Anand India, Henkel Anand India, and Anand CY Myutec Automotive, which will be integrated into Gabriel India.

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals rises 4% on digi-arm spin off

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals share price gained over 4 per cent on the NSE today, hitting an intraday high of Rs 7,569.5 per share, after the company decided to spin-off its digital health, pharmacy distribution, and telehealth businesses into a new entity, NewCo, with an aim to unlock value through a direct listing. 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, BEL, Airtel were among the top gainers on Sensex. 


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices edged higer with BSE Midcap and Smallcap up 0.2 and 0.29 per cent respectively. 


9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty above 25,500 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE: NSE Nifty50 was trading above 25,500-level after market opened. The index rose nearly 19 points. 


9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up nearly 150 pts, above 83,600

Stock Market LIVE: After the market opened, Sensex was trading above 83,600-mark, gaining nearly 150 points. 


9:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escorts Kubota posts June auto sales data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escorts Kubota said the company sold 11,498 tractors under its Agri Machinery Business in June 2025, registering a growth of 2.2%, as against 11,245 tractors sold in June 2024. 

Of this, domestic tractor sales in June 2025 were at 10,997 tractors as against 11,011 tractors in June 2024. Export tractor sales, however, were at 501 tractors, registering a growth of 114.1%, as against 234 tractors sold in June 2024.

Further, Escorts Kubota sold 334 machines under its Construction Equipment Business Division in JUne 2025 as against 459 machines sold in June 2024. 
 

9:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 25,550 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty was up 34 points in the pre-opening session and was trading above 25,550. 


9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up nearly 80 pts, above 83,650 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex rose nearly 80 points in the pre-opening session and was trading above 83,650-level. 

 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto posts 1% YoY rise in June auto sales

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharing its monthly auto sales data, Bajaj Auto reported June 2025 auto sales of 360,806 units as against 358,477 units sold in June 2024. Bajaj Auto's domestic sales fell 13% YoY while exports rose 21% YoY

9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens on a stronger note on Tuesday, July 1. Indian rupee started at 85.61 per US dollar vs Monday's close of 85.76/$

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- With the mother market US setting new record highs, the global equity market mood is positive. West Asian geopolitics is no longer a threat to global economy or markets.

-- Strong macros of the Indian economy can facilitate increasing fund flows into Indian equity. Sustained weakness in the dollar ( dollar index now at 96.81) means the possibility of heavy selling by FIIs is low.

-- They might even continue to buy despite high valuations. Going forward, the market is likely to be influenced by developments on the tariff front.

-- An India-US trade deal will be positive and if it does not happen the market is likely to be impacted.

-- The main market concern continues to be the poor earnings growth. There are no clear indications yet of strong recovery in earnings growth. Auto stocks will respond to today’s  auto sales numbers.

Views by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares rise, dollar weaker as US tax bill vote keeps markets wary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares crept higher and the dollar languished near multi-year lows on Tuesday as markets awaited a vote over US President Donald Trump's landmark tax and spending legislation.
 
Global shares reached an intraday record on Monday on trade optimism, but a marathon debate in the Senate over a bill estimated to add $3.3 trillion to the United States' debt pile weighed on sentiment.
 
Japan's Nikkei gauge of shares sank as much as 1.1 per cent as the yen climbed. Oil fell for a second consecutive session and gold advanced.
 
A vote on Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill had been expected during the Asian trading day on Tuesday, but debate raged on over a long series of amendments by Republicans and the minority Democrats. READ MORE

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India a 'strategic ally', trade deal to be finalised soon: White House

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US considers India a "strategic ally" in the Indo-Pacific region and a trade deal between both the countries will be finalised soon,  White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday (IST).
 
At a press briefing, Leavitt said that the Trump administration is finalising the agreements for the trade deal. "Yes, the President said that last week (that the US and India are very close to a trade deal), and it remains true. I just spoke to our secretary of commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India," she said in response to a question by news agency ANI. READ MORE
First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

