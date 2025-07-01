Stocks to Watch Today, July 1: Auto, Ashok Leyland, Ireda, Vodafone, BEL

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, July 1, 2025: Equity markets in India are looking to start the trading session on a muted note on Tuesday, following a healthy rally last week. Markets closed lower on Monday and may continue to exhibit volatility today on account of Sensex weekly F&O expiry, Equity markets in India are looking to start the trading session on a muted note on Tuesday, following a healthy rally last week. Markets closed lower on Monday and may continue to exhibit volatility today on account of Sensex weekly F&O expiry, lower-than-expected industrial production (IIP) at 1.2 per cent in May 2025, and mixed global cues. Investors, now, await India, the UK, the US, and China's Manufacturing PMI data for June, scheduled to be released through the day.

At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,635 level, up 21 points.

Globally, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.03 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi index rose 1.67 per cent. Hong Kong markets are closed for a public holiday. CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE Overnight, the broad-based S&P 500 index gained 0.52 per cent and ended above 6,200 for the first time. Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.47 per cent, reaching fresh all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.63 per cent. Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today: New listings: Several shares will debut on Dalal Street today, following the completion of their initial public offerings (IPOs) . These include Kalpataru, Globe Civil Projects, and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases in the mainboard category, and Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron, Icon Facilitators, Abram Food, and AJC Jewel Manufacturers in the SME category.

Ireda share price: Sharing its business update for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) said its sanctioned loans stood at ₹11,740 crore, clocking a growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its disbursed loans stood at ₹6,981 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y with a total loan book of ₹79,960 crore, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y. IndiGo, SpiceJet share prices: Shares of airline firms, InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet, will be in focus on Tuesday after the Centre raised jet fuel priced by ₹6,271/kl to ₹89,344.05/kl in Delhi. Auto shares: Shares of automobile companies will be in focus today as they are scheduled to release their monthly auto sales update for June 2025.

Vodafone Idea share price: Vodafone Idea, on Monday, said it will roll out 5G services in 23 cities in a phased manner, marking a significant step in the telecom operator's 5G expansion journey. The cities include Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Nashik, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Meerut, Madurai, Malappuram, Nagpur, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara, and Vizag. Ashok Leyland share price: Ashok Leyland shares will be in focus today following the news of S Mahesh Babu's resignation from the company. The CEO of Switch Automotive Mobility Ltd, has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside the Group effective August 31, 2025. Further, Ganesh Mani, Ashok Leyland's chief operating officer (COO), will take additional charge as CEO - Switch Automotive Mobility Limited (Switch India) from September 1, 2025.

Bharat Electronics share price: Bharat Electronics (BEL) has announced a new order win worth ₹528 crore. In a stock exchange filing on Monday, BEL said the state-owned defence company has secured additional orde₹worth ₹528 crore since the last disclosure on June 20, 2025. Major orde₹received include radars, communication equipment, EVMs, jammers, shelters, control centre, spares, services etc. Bikaji Foods International share price: Bikaji Foods International said its Scheme of Amalgamation with Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited is now operative and effective. Kalpataru Projects share price: Kalpataru Projects International has secured work orde₹worth ₹989 crore in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment in the overseas market.

Federal Bank share price: Federal Bank's stock will be under scanner as its Board, which met on June 30, 2025, considered and approved proposals to raise Tier 1 Capital either through rights issue, private placement, Preferential Issue, Further Public Offer (FPO), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Global Depository Receipts (GDR), American Depository Receipts (ADR), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) or through any other permissible mode. The Board also approved a plan to raise funds in Indian Currency or any other permitted foreign currency by way of issuing debt instruments. Bharat Forge share price: As a part of the company's internal restructuring, Bharat Forge has decided to enter into a definitive agreement(s) with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for the transfer of identified assets and other related obligations of the company to KSSL on an itemised sale basis.

ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Hospitality; check stock picks, targets Further, the Board has approved the proposal to acquire a 100-per cent stake in AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Private Limited (AAM India) at a consideration not exceeding ₹770 crore, in one or more tranches. Apollo Hospitals share price: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has decided to spin-off its digital health, pharmacy distribution, and telehealth businesses into a new entity, NewCo, with an aim to unlock value through a direct listing. CG Power share price: CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares will be in focus today after the company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) programme to raise up to ₹3,000 crore at a floor price of ₹679.08 per equity share.

Prestige Estates Projects share price: Shares of the real estate company will be watched by investo₹today after it announced the launch of its new residential project – Prestige Pallavaram Gardens, on the Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam Radial Road in Chennai. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,350 crore, the development is poised to become one of the marquee residential communities in the region and marks the company's intent to deepen its Chennai footprint. Hindustan Copper share price: Shares of Hindustan Copper will likely react to the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India. The state-run entities have agreed to jointly explore opportunities in the copper and critical minerals sectors, including potential partnerships with global firms.

Hudco share price: Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) shares may see some movement after it shared its business update for Q1FY26. The public sector company said it sanctioned loans worth ₹33,904 crore (provisional) during the quarter. The company also said it achieved loan disbursements of ₹12,812 crore (provisional), up 54 per cent over loan disbursements at the end of the March 2025 quarter. Stanley Lifestyles share price: Stanley Lifestyles' Board has decided to raise prices of its products across all retail formats - 'Stanley Level Next', 'Stanley Boutique' and 'Sofas and More' - in the range of 4 per cent to 6 per cent, effective July 1, 2025. The decision has been taken to mitigate the impact of rising input/raw material costs.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar share price: The Board of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has decided to tender its equity shares under the Buyback offer received from one of the group company - Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited -- for an amount up to ₹630.80 crore. The proceeds will be utilised by the company towards payment of its outstanding dues of Optionally Convertible Debentures to the lenders. Gabriel India share price: In a stock exchange filing, Gabriel India informed investo₹about a proposed Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Board on June 30, 2025. Under the Scheme, Gabriel India will acquire Asia Investments Pvt Ltd's (AIPL) automotive undertakings, including Anchemco, which manufactures automotive fluids and adhesives, as well as AIPL's investments in Dana Anand India, Henkel Anand India, and Anand CY Myutec Automotive, which will be integrated into Gabriel India.