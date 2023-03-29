Bharti Airtel falls 3% in two days; stock nears 6-month low

Thus far in the calendar year 2023, Bharti Airtel has tumbled 9%, as compared to 6% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex and 13% fall in Reliance Industries' shares

SI Reporter | Business Standard | Mumbai

