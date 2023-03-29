Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

Over the past few months, rising interest rates amid surging inflation has dented market sentiment across the globe

Puneet Wadhwa |Business Standard | New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The sharp correction in the Indian markets from their peak levels has made valuations attractive, said analysts, who advise buying selectively, but only from a long-term perspective. 56 of the Nifty10

Topics :Marketsmarket valuationstock market tradingstock market investingMarket Outlookfinancial crisis

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Also Read

Valuation, capital gains tax treatment key risks for the market: Analysts

Is it time to move away from equities and focus on debt? What analysts say

Sensex ends 158 pts up on Budget day after 2000 pts-swing, Nifty near 17600

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

Cash is king! Investing strategies to ride out choppy markets

Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

5x in 5 financial years: Mkt share of discount brokers gains stock

Street Signs: 200-day SMA for Nifty Bank, portfolio turnover, and more

Next Story