Bharti Airtel shares soar 4% on becoming top telecom operator in Kerala

Shares of telecom operator Bharti Airtel were buzzing in trade and were among the top gainers of Nifty50 constituent stocks on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Bharti Airtel's share price advanced 3.75 per cent to a day's high of ₹ 1,698.70 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day deals on Thursday.

The uptick in the company's share price follows the news that the company has become Kerala's leading telecom operator with the most network sites in the state. Notably, the company has deployed close to 2,500 sites in the last two years, bringing the total site count to over 11,000 in the state, the most by any telecom operator, Bharti Airtel said in a release.

Gokul J, COO – Kerala, Bharti Airtel, said, “Kerala remains a critical market for Airtel, and we are committed to offering our customers the best network experience. In the last two years, we have made significant investments in the state in network densification across all the 14 districts. We remain committed to Kerala and will continue to invest in technologies that will help elevate the service experience for our customers.”

Headquartered in India, Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has a presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa.

As of March 20, Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation stands at ₹ 9,66,250.26 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty50 index.

Bharti Airtel shares have advanced nearly 6 per cent year-to-date. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 has dropped 2.29 per cent during the same period.

Bharti Airtel shares continued to trade higher on the bourses. At around 02:27 PM on Thursday, the company's shares were trading at ₹ 1,700.30 apiece, up 3.86 percent from the previous close of ₹ 1,637.15 on the NSE.

At the same time, the benchmark equity indices were trading higher by over 1 per cent each. The BSE Sensex was up by 977 points, or 1.30 per cent, at 76,426 levels, while the Nifty50 traded 301 points, or 1.32 per cent higher, at 23,199 levels.