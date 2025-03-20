Senco Gold shares hit upper circuit: were locked in the upper circuit for the third straight day in a row, up 5 per cent at Rs 274.80, on the BSE, in Thursday’s intra-day trade as the promoters bought the company’s shares via open market. In the past three days, the stock has gained 16 per cent. It bounced back 21 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 227.70 touched on Monday, March 17, 2025. Senco Gold shares were locked in the upper circuit for the third straight day in a row, up 5 per cent at Rs 274.80, on the BSE, in Thursday’s intra-day trade as the promoters bought the company’s shares via open market. In the past three days, the stock has gained 16 per cent. It bounced back 21 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 227.70 touched on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Until 12:37 PM, a combined around 125,000 shares changed hands and there are pending buy orders for a combined 908,000 shares on the NSE and BSE, the exchange data showed.

As per disclosure made by Senco Gold to the stock exchange, the promoters have bought 241,400 equity shares representing 0.15 per cent holding in the company via open market during the current week.

Jai Hanuman Shri Siddhivinayak Trust (Trustee - Mr. Suvankar Sen and Mrs. Joita Sen), the promoter of the company, purchased 161,000 shares of Senco Gold on March 17, 2025. The promoter group entity bought an additional 80,400 shares of the company on March 18, the exchange data shows. Post acquisition, total promoter & promoter group shareholding in Senco Gold increased to 64.22 per cent, the company said.

The promoters bought after a sharp correction in market price of Senco Gold due to disappointing earnings.

Despite the past three days' gain, the stock price of Senco Gold has plunged 64 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 772 touched on October 7, 2024. Earlier this week, the stock price of this jewellery retailer had hit its lowest level since September 2023.

Since February 13, 2025, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 39 per cent after the company reported a weak operational performance in the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25). In comparison, the BSE Sensex is down 0.17 per cent during the same period.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Adj. Ebitda) margin contracted to 5.1 per cent in the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) from 11 per cent in Q3FY24. The company had guided for an Ebitda margin in the range of 7 per cent and 8 per cent.

Besides, the company's profit after tax declined 69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 33.48 crore, compared to Rs 109.32 crore in Q3FY24. The company attributed its weak Ebitda and profit after tax (PAT) growth due to custom duty impact of Rs 27.6 crore.

The management, however, believes that as the full impact of the custom duty reduction has already been factored in the 9-month results, the company will be able to deliver 14-15 per cent gross margin and 7 per cent-8 per cent Ebitda margin in Q4FY25 and beyond.