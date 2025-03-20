Here's why Tata Communications shares rose 3% in trade on March 20

Shares of Tata Group's telecom company Tata Communications jumped 3.10 per cent to a day's high of ₹1,609.50 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intraday trading on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The uptick in the company's stock price came following the announcement that it had launched Tata Communications Vayu, its next-gen cloud fabric for enterprise IT. With a unified, purpose-driven architecture, it tackles rising cloud costs, multi-cloud complexities, and AI infrastructure demands.

"Built for ease, control, and the future, the cloud fabric integrates SaaS, PaaS, AI platforms, security, cloud connectivity, and professional services into a single, intelligent ecosystem. This eliminates management complexity, reduces operational costs, and ensures enterprises can scale effortlessly—without vendor lock-in," the company said in a release.

AS Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO of Tata Communications, said: “As the digital era accelerates, the need for enterprise cloud and AI solutions that balance performance, cost, and sustainability has never been greater. Tata Communications Vayu is more than a product—it will pioneer a new way forward for businesses to integrate, uncomplicate, and innovate."

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler that helps businesses transform digitally by offering solutions in cloud, mobility, IoT, collaboration, security, and network services, with a focus on emerging markets. As per the information available on their website, the company enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally, including 300 of the Fortune 500.

The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹45,729.68 crore on the NSE, as of March 20.

Tata Communications shares have advanced nearly 8 per cent in the last one month, while they dropped nearly 18 per cent in the last six months and 15 per cent in the last year.

The company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,175 - ₹1,291 on the NSE.

Tata Communications shares continue to trade higher on the bourses. At around 12:33 PM on Thursday, Tata Communications shares were trading at ₹1,604.25 per share, up 2.76% from their previous close of ₹1,561.10 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.4 million shares of Tata Communications, estimated to be worth around ₹65 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

At the same time, the BSE Sensex was trading at 75,966, up 517 points or 0.69 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was up 166 points or 0.73 per cent at 23,074.