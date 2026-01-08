BHEL, ABB, Hitachi, Siemens shares crack up to 14% on Thursday; here's why

Power related shares today

Shares of power-related companies crashed up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s trade amid reports that the finance ministry plans to scrap curbs on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts.

Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals ( BHEL ) tanked 14 per cent to ₹261.40 amid heavy volumes. A combined 29.61 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE. The stock price of the public sector undertaking company had hit a 52-week high of ₹305.85 on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Share price of Hitachi Energy India plunged 6 per cent to ₹18,330, followed by ABB (5 per cent at ₹5,017), Siemens (5 per cent at ₹2,992) and Larsen & Toubro (4 per cent at ₹3,990.50).

At 03:13 PM; the BSE Capital Goods index was down 2.3 per cent, as compared to 0.91 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Finmin plans to scrap curbs on Chinese firms bidding for govt contracts India's finance ministry plans to scrap the five-year-old restriction on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts, the Reuters reported, quoting two sources. According to the report, the government seeks to revive commercial ties in an environment of eased diplomatic and border tensions. The curbs, imposed in 2020 after a deadly clash between the countries' troops, required Chinese bidders to register with an Indian government committee and obtain political and security clearances. The measures effectively barred Chinese firms from competing for Indian government contracts that were estimated to be worth $700 billion to $750 billion.

The final decision will be made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, the report suggested. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT L&T, BHEL outperform market in past six months Despite today’s decline, in the past six months L&T (up 12 per cent) and BHEL (up 8 per cent) have outperformed the market by surging up to 12 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.56 per cent, while, BSE Capital Goods index was down 8 per cent during the period. BHEL informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on January 19, 2026, inter alia, to approve the unaudited financial results of the company for & upto the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26).