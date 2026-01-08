AVG Logistics jumps 9% in trade; what's boosting investors' interest?

AVG Logistics shares jumped 8.9 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹186.95 per share. The stock was in demand after the company launched transportation of liquid cargo using high-grade ISO tanks.

At 12:37 PM, AVG Logistics’ share price was trading 4.31 per cent higher at ₹179 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.78 per cent at 84,295.55. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹269.53 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹357.15 and a 52-week low at ₹156.4 per share.

“AVG Logistics Limited (BSE – 543910, NSE – AVG) is excited to announce the launch of a new and strategically important business vertical, in line with our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship,” the filing read.

AVG Logistics has announced its entry into the high-growth liquid cargo transportation segment with the launch of a specialised rail-based vertical. This new service is designed to transport bulk liquid chemicals safely and efficiently across India's major industrial corridors, marking a strategic expansion from the company's traditional van parcel and freight services. The company has secured a long-term lease for a flatbed train from the Central Warehousing Corporation. Each train is configured to carry 96 ISO tank containers, providing a total capacity of roughly 3,100 tons per trip. AVG Logistics expects this initiative to generate an annual revenue of approximately ₹22–24 crore, underscoring the commercial potential of the liquid logistics market.

This rail solution will work in tandem with the company’s recently imported fleet of ISO tankers. By combining rail for long-haul movement with specialised road transport for first and last-mile delivery, AVG Logistics aims to provide a seamless, end-to-end ecosystem. This multimodal approach is expected to significantly reduce transit times, lower handling risks, and ensure strict compliance with safety and regulatory standards compared to traditional road-only transport. The shift toward rail-led logistics aligns with the company’s focus on environmental sustainability. Rail transport reduces carbon emissions per ton-kilometer, eases road congestion, and optimizes fuel consumption. This model offers a scalable and eco-friendly alternative for the chemical, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.