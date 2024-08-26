Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / BHEL stock up 3% on multiple order wins of Rs 11,000 cr; more details here

BHEL stock up 3% on multiple order wins of Rs 11,000 cr; more details here

The shares of BHEL rallied after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth over Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited.

Stock Market Investment
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BHEL stock up on order wins: Nuclear power company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) shares rose up to 2.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 303.90 per share on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The shares of BHEL rallied after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth over Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In an exchange filing, BHEL said, “Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed a contract agreement with Adani Power Ltd. and its subsidiary (Mahan Energen Limited) for setting up 3 nos. Supercritical Thermal Power projects (each of 2x800 MW rating) in Kawai, Rajasthan & Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.”

The contract agreement was signed on August 25, 2024 for supply of equipment (boiler, turbine, generator) and supervision of erection and commissioning for three power projects each of 2x800 MW based on Supercritical Technology at Kawai (Phase-II) Rajasthan & Kawai (Phase-III) Rajasthan of (APL) and at Mahan (Phase-III), Madhya Pradesh of MEL.

The supply of projects to be completed in 49 months (Kawai Phase-II), 52 months (Kawai Phase-III) and 55 months (Mahan Phase-III), the company said. The value of the three orders is aggregating to more than 11,000 crore, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), it added.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services. 

BHEL caters to key sectors such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. As the premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the country, BHEL is owned and operated by the Government of India.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 690pts, Nifty at 25,030; broader markets, IT, metal, O&G, Realty surge

Nifty IT up after Fed signals rate cut; HSBC cautions on midcap IT stocks

This is why Sensex scaled over 700 pts intraday, BSE SmallCap hit new high

These 3 penny stocks would have made you a millionaire in 10 years

Mid-market update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; 194 stocks hit 52-week high


The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 1,03,417.28 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company falls under BSE 200 category.

The 52-week high of BHEL stock is Rs 303.90 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 294.80 apiece.

At 1:05 PM, shares of BHEL were trading 0.34 per cent higher at Rs 297.15 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.81 per cent higher at 81,744.73 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

JM Financial initiates coverage on real estate; bets on THESE 5 stocks

Shilpa Medicare hits fresh high on successful trial of liver fibrosis drug

JSW Energy arm gets contract for 250 MW wind power project; stock gains 2%

Hinduja Global up 4% as Singapore-based Legends Global buys 1.5% stake

This defence stock has zoomed 110% from June low; raised Rs 1000 cr via QIP

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesIndian stock marketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equity marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50BhelBharat Heavy Electricals Limited

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story