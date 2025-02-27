BII, Calvert Impact commit $40 mn to Vivriti AMC's GIFT City fund

United Kingdom’s development finance institution British International Investment (BII) and US-based investment firm Calvert Impact have committed $40 million investments in Vivriti India Retail Assets Fund (VIRAF), a fund by Vivriti Asset Management operated out of GIFT City.

While BII has committed $30 million, Calvert Impact has committed $10 million to the senior debt tranche of the fund. It is an asset-backed securitisation (ABS) fund which helps in small ticket loans for small and medium enterprises. The total fund size is close to $150 million.

OBPPAI, Sebi launch central platform for corporate bond market The Online Bond Platform Providers Association of India (OBPPAI) on Thursday launched a centralised portal called Bond Central to bring transparency in the corporate bond market and help increase retail investor participation. The portal has been launched in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and other market infra structure institutions. It will provide a unified view of corporate bonds across exchanges and issuers, help investors compare prices with government securities and other fixed income indices, and give easy access to bond documents and disclosures. BS REPORTER