BII, Calvert Impact commit $40 mn to Vivriti AMC's GIFT City fund

OBPPAI, Sebi launch central platform for corporate bond market
The Online Bond Platform Providers Association of India (OBPPAI) on Thursday launched a centralised portal called Bond Central to bring transparency in the corporate bond market and help increase retail investor participation. The portal has been launched in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and other market infra structure institutions. It will provide a unified view of corporate bonds across exchanges and issuers, help investors compare prices with government securities and other fixed income indices, and give easy access to bond documents and disclosures.
BS REPORTER
Sebi settles Sadhna Broadcast stock manipulation case
An individual on Thursday settled with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) a case related to mani pulation in the share prices of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd by way of uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels on payment of settlement amount. Ravindra Dahyabhai Patel shelled out ~72.8 lakh as the settlement amount and ~1.90 crore as the disgorgement amount, Sebi said in its order. - PTI