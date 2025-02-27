SIP closures more pronounced in direct space amid equity market fall

Active systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts in direct plan mutual fund (MF) schemes declined by nearly one million in January amid the equity market correction and the re-evaluation of investor accounts by the industry. This decline also reflects a shift in investor behaviour amid changing market sentiment.

Direct plan offerings of MFs cater to investors who invest directly, mostly through online investment platforms. Meanwhile, regular plans are distributed by intermediaries like banks and agents and include commissions for their services.

As of January-end, there were 39.2 million active SIP accounts in direct plans, down 0.9 million from the December 2024 tally of 40.1 million, industry data shows. In comparison, the regular plan SIP count went up by 0.4 million to 63.5 million in January 2025.

"Active plans of MF schemes were adding SIP accounts at a record pace in the past year. With the equity market dynamic changing, such investors may be reviewing their portfolios, leading to higher SIP stoppages," said Aashish P Somaiyaa, executive director and chief executive officer at WhiteOak Capital Asset Management. The one-year SIP returns of equity schemes, barring a few, have turned negative amid a sharp fall in share prices in the past four months. The MF industry has around 10 million unique investors who started investing in the past year. These investors constitute close to one-fifth of the total MF investor count.

SIP account openings saw a sharp surge in the first half of the calendar year 2024, boosted by the equity market rally and a record number of equity fund launches. SIP account additions in direct plans outpaced net openings in regular plans for several months last year. However, the trend has reversed in recent months, with SIP account additions registering a decline. The SIP tally, including both direct and regular plans, has been declining for the past three months. While SIP accounts declined by 0.5 million in January 2025, net additions were close to one million in November and December 2024. In the previous six-month period, the industry had added an average of 2.4 million accounts.