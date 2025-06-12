Home / Markets / News / BioNtech to buy CureVac in $1.25 billion share deal to boost cancer focus

BioNtech to buy CureVac in $1.25 billion share deal to boost cancer focus

CureVac about a year ago opted to focus on oncology when it agreed to sell its remaining influenza and COVID-19 vaccine development to its alliance partner, Britain's GSK

Vaccination
Under the agreed deal, which pairs two former rivals in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines, each CureVac share will be exchanged for about $5.46 in BioNTech American depositary shares (Photo: Freepik)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
German biotech firm BioNTech has agreed to acquire domestic peer CureVac for about $1.25 billion worth of BioNTech shares, it said on Thursday, to boost its work on new mRNA-based cancer treatments.
 
Under the agreed deal, which pairs two former rivals in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines, each CureVac share will be exchanged for about $5.46 in BioNTech American depositary shares, or ADS, BioNTech said.
 
The deal further underscores BioNTech's costly long-term ambition to focus on new cancer treatments and show that its success as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine partner, which left its balance sheet flush with billions of euros in cash, was not a fluke.
 
"With the acquisition, BioNTech aims to strengthen the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of investigational mRNA-based cancer immunotherapy," it said.
 
CureVac about a year ago opted to focus on oncology when it agreed to sell its remaining influenza and COVID-19 vaccine development to its alliance partner, Britain's GSK.
 
It had previously cut jobs as it sought to move beyond its failure to develop an mRNA-based COVID vaccine during the pandemic.
BioNTech last week won a major shot in the arm for its cancer drug activities when Bristol Myers Squibb agreed to pay up to $11.1 billion to jointly develop a next-generation cancer immunotherapy that could take on rival Merck & Co's best-selling drug Keytruda.
 
The company said payment in BioNTech shares would be subject to a collar mechanism - if the 10-day volume-weighted average price of BioNTech ADS shortly before the closing of the offer exceeds $126.55, the exchange ratio would be 0.04318, and if the price is lower than $84.37, the exchange ratio would be 0.06476.
 
CureVac shareholders are expected to own between 4% and 6% of BioNTech after the deal closes, it added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Investors' wealth erodes by Rs 5.98 trillion as markets tumble

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex crashes 823 pts, Nifty below 24,900; all sectors settle in red

Boeing shares fall after Air India flight crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Oswal Pumps IPO open tomorrow: Should you bid? Here's what analysts suggest

Eris soars 11% on Thursday, zooms 61% from low; is it time to book profit?

Topics :cancerPharmaCOVID-19Vaccine

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story