Boeing shares fall after Air India flight crashes near Ahmedabad airport

Shares of planemaker Boeing slid in premarket U.S. trading on Thursday after an Air India aircraft with more than 200 people crashed near the airport in India's western city of Ahmedabad.
The aircraft involved was Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to Flightradar data.
Reuters could not independently verify the make of the aircraft.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.
Boeing shares fell 7.8 per cent to $197.3 in premarket trading.
