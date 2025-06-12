Home / Markets / News / Eris soars 11% on Thursday, zooms 61% from low; is it time to book profit?

Eris soars 11% on Thursday, zooms 61% from low; is it time to book profit?

The stock of the pharmaceutical company Eris Lifesciences was trading higher for the third straight day, soaring 17 per cent during the period.

pharma medicine drugs
Eris Lifesciences stock has zoomed 61% from its April month low
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share price of Eris Lifesciences today

 
Shares of Eris Lifesciences hit a new high of ₹1,909.55, surging 11 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock of this pharmaceutical company was trading higher for the third straight day, soaring 17 per cent during the period. It has bounced back 61 per cent from its April month low of ₹1,187.10 on the BSE.
 
At 02:13 PM; Eris was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹1,777, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 2.92 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Is it time to book profit in Eris Lifesciences?

 
Currently, Eris trades above PL Capital’s target price of ₹1,740 per share. Post March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) earnings, the brokerage firm on May 20, 2025 had recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on Eris.
 
The company has multiple growth levers such as broad-based offerings in the derma segment, tapping Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) market, demand supply mismatch in insulin segment, creating large injectable franchise across India and Rest of the World (RoW) market and benefits of operating leverage, as revenue scales up from these acquisitions, the brokerage firm said.
 
Eris guided for a 15 per cent organic year-on-year (YoY) growth to reach ₹2,900-₹3,000 crore in revenue in FY26. The EBITDA margin in this business is expected to be 37 per cent (+50bp YoY as per cent of sales). Eris indicated Swiss Parenterals business to the tune of ₹380 crore-₹390 crore (growth of 15-20 per cent YoY) with an EBITDA margin of 35 per cent for FY26. It targeted a net debt of ₹1,800 crore at the end of FY26 vs. ₹2,200 crore at the end of FY25.
 
During FY24-25, Eris progressed to secure building blocks in the Diabetes/ Obesity treatment through achieving regulatory milestones, building in-house capacity for manufacturing, and enhancing its marketing reach. Further, it is building capacity and is in the process of getting relevant regulatory approvals for international business in the injectable segment. Considering these factors and the reduction in financial leverage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimate a 15 per cent/17 per cent/44 per cent CAGR in sales/EBITDA/PAT over FY25-27. The brokerage firm in the Q4 results update said that they reiterate ‘Neutral’ rating on Eris with a target price of ₹1,350 per share. 
 
Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects the scale of operations to remain healthy and EBITDA margins to be steady in the medium term, with benefits emanating from the backward integration initiatives. Also, Ind-Ra remains positive on the recent acquisitions/initiatives in the biologics/glucagon-like peptide space albeit with contribution likely to be playing out FY27/FY28 onwards. Ind-Ra believes the chronic therapy portfolio typically has seen higher stickiness among patients, leading to higher profitability in the long term.
 
Ind-Ra expects the net leverage to have reduced below 2.5x during FY25 and will reduce further to 2.0x in FY26, in the absence of acquisition-led debt. The improvement in credit metrics will be supported by robust operating profitability led by integration benefits in lieu of recent acquisitions. 
 '

About Eris Lifesciences

 
Eris, a 100 per cent domestic formulation (DF) company, was established in 2007. The company focuses on the branded generics business in the chronic (87 per cent of sales) and acute segments (13 per cent of sales). The company has drugs across therapies such as anti-diabetes, cardiovascular, dermatology, gastroenterology and gynaecology, anti-infectives, vitamins, and other therapeutic areas. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex crashes 992 pts, Nifty below 25,000; Why markets are falling today?

Stock Market Live: D-St erases 3-day gains; Nifty slips below 25k on F&O expiry; Realty, OMCs bleed

Patil Automation IPO opens on June 16: Check GMP, price band, key dates

At ₹11 trn, India Inc capex pips govt capex in FY25; will the trend last?

Premium

Breakout stocks: Nifty Pharma, Biocon, Cipla break over 200-DMA; what next?

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingEris LifesciencesThe Smart InvestorMarket trendsPharma stocks

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story