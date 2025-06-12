Eris soars 11% on Thursday, zooms 61% from low; is it time to book profit?

At 02:13 PM; Eris was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹1,777, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 2.92 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Is it time to book profit in Eris Lifesciences?

Currently, Eris trades above PL Capital’s target price of ₹1,740 per share. Post March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) earnings, the brokerage firm on May 20, 2025 had recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on Eris.

The company has multiple growth levers such as broad-based offerings in the derma segment, tapping Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) market, demand supply mismatch in insulin segment, creating large injectable franchise across India and Rest of the World (RoW) market and benefits of operating leverage, as revenue scales up from these acquisitions, the brokerage firm said.

Eris guided for a 15 per cent organic year-on-year (YoY) growth to reach ₹2,900-₹3,000 crore in revenue in FY26. The EBITDA margin in this business is expected to be 37 per cent (+50bp YoY as per cent of sales). Eris indicated Swiss Parenterals business to the tune of ₹380 crore-₹390 crore (growth of 15-20 per cent YoY) with an EBITDA margin of 35 per cent for FY26. It targeted a net debt of ₹1,800 crore at the end of FY26 vs. ₹2,200 crore at the end of FY25.