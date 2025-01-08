Birlasoft shares slip 3% after Roopinder Singh quits as CEO, Americas

Birlasoft shares slipped 2.8 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 532.1 per share. The stock declined after the company's chief executive officer, Americas, Roopinder Singh resigned from the company.

Around 11:18 AM, Birlasoft share price was down 2.73 per cent at Rs 532.10 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.59 per cent at 77,736.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 14,731.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 861.6 per share and the 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 532.1 per share.

"We wish to inform you that Mr. Roopinder Singh, a Senior Management Personnel of the company responsible for the Americas geography as “Chief Executive Officer, Americas”, has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company due to personal reasons, w.e.f. the close of business hours on February 7, 2025," the filing read.

As per Birlasoft's official website, prior to joining Birlasoft, Roop was the Vice President and Business Head of IBM's Banking and Financial Services practice in the US. His responsibilities spanned the entire IBM portfolio including hardware, software, platforms, and technology and business services. He also focused on a portfolio of Cloud-based Digital Transformation offerings across industry verticals.

ALSO READ: Birlasoft Q2 results: PAT declines 12% to Rs 127.5 cr, revenue up 4% Before his stint at IBM, at Wipro, Roop was the Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Securities and Capital Markets business. Previously, he was also the Global Managing Partner of Wipro's Consulting Services practice overseeing a matrix of advisory services and multiple industry verticals.

Roop has held senior leadership roles across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific Regions with over 25 years of industry experience. As CEO, Americas and Member of the Executive Board, Roop was responsible for the sustained growth of the organisation.

Birlasoft is a global leader at the forefront of Cloud, AI, and digital technologies, seamlessly blends domain expertise with enterprise solutions. The company’s consultative and design-thinking approach empowers societies worldwide, enhancing the efficiency and productivity of businesses. With superior experience in chosen verticals, the company delivers cutting-edge technology solutions, shaping sustainable communities.

In the past one year, Birlasoft shares have lost 23 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent.