Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / BlackRock Veteran Swaminathan to lead its venture with Jio Financial

BlackRock Veteran Swaminathan to lead its venture with Jio Financial

London-based Swaminathan, a 20-year veteran at the world's largest asset manager, is joining Jio BlackRock Asset Management as the money manager

Blackrock
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Subhadip Sircar, Saikat Das and Preeti Singh
  Jio BlackRock, the joint venture between BlackRock Inc and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s financial services unit, has named Sid Swaminathan to head the firm as it prepares to break into India’s burgeoning asset management business, people familiar with the matter said. 
London-based Swaminathan, a 20-year veteran at the world’s largest asset manager, is joining Jio BlackRock Asset Management as the money manager is putting together its senior leadership team, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. 
The venture has also appointed Komal Narang as its chief client officer, while R. Arun has joined the fixed income team, the people said. Prateek Nigudkar has been roped in as a fund manager from DSP Asset Managers, they said. Tanvi Kacheria has relocated from BlackRock US to join the venture, they said. 
A Jio BlackRock spokesperson had no immediate comment while there was no response to an email sent to BlackRock. 
The recent hires come as Ambani, Asia’s richest man, seeks to upend India’s financial sector by leveraging his behemoth telecom and retail empire. For BlackRock, this presents a chance to tap into one of the world’s fastest-growing major economy. BlackRock had exited India in 2018. 

Also Read

LIC suffers Rs 84,000 crore dent in portfolio amid stock market crash

Zomato, Jio Financial Services Nifty entry likely in March, says report

Premium

RBI action on unsecured lending warranted: Jio Financial chairman Kamath

Adani Energy, Jio Fin among 6 stocks with OI build-up ahead of F&O expiry

Jio Financial stock falls to over 11-month low; down 27% from Dec high

Jio Financial Services Ltd. and Blackrock joined hands to create a 50:50 joint venture. Late last year, the venture received an in-principle approval from India’s securities regulator to launch a mutual fund business. 
--With assistance from P R Sanjai.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI Mutual Fund buys shares of Alkem Laboratories for Rs 300 crore

Financial services, FMCG stocks most sold by FPIs in February, shows data

India ranked second-least favoured in Asia Pacific, says BofA survey

Addressed root cause behind NFO frenzy, open to more steps: Sebi's Buch

NSE rejig: Zomato, Jio Financial to join Nifty 50 by the end of March

Topics :Jio Financial ServicesBlackRock

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story