Blue Dart Express stock price surged as much as 7.08 per cent at Rs 8,778 per share on the BSE. The Blue Dart share price today jumped after a price hike was announced by the company on Monday.

The transportation and distribution express logistics company, part of the DHL Group, in an exchange filing said that its average price increase will be in the range of 9 per cent to 12 per cent, depending on product variabilities and the shipping profile. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company stated that it conducts a comprehensive annual review of its pricing structure.

“The pricing adjustments for 2025, which include inflationary adjustments and cost rationalisation, are designed to partly cover spiralling loterm costs, such as rising input costs to operations, including but not limited to airline operating costs and infrastructure costs, while also supporting customers with customised and seamless deliveries,” the company said.

Blue Dart Express Ltd is South Asia's leading integrated air express carrier and premium logistics provider, ensuring secure delivery to over 55,000 locations in India. As part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, it connects to a vast global logistics network covering over 220 countries. The company offers a wide range of distribution services, including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, and customs clearance.

Blue Dart Express reported a profit of Rs 53.42 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), a decline of 12.8 per cent compared to Rs 61.28 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations reached Rs 1,342.71 crore, reflecting an 8.5 per cent increase in Q1FY25 from Rs 1,237.55 crore in the first quarter of FY24.

More From This Section

Blue Dart Express shares have gained 18.3 per cent in the last six months against the rise of 16.4 by BSE Sensex, while in the last one year the stock price has jumped 29.75 per cent compared with Sensex’s rise of 27.8 per cent.

At 11:31 AM, stock price of the company was up 5.85 per cent to Rs 8677 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down by 0.20 per cent at 84,134.33 level.

Its shares are trading at price to earnings valuation of 69.36 times, while having an earning per share of Rs 118.19. The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 20,588.73 crore.