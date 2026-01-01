Blue Dart Express share price surges 9% on price hike, GST demand relief

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 12:24 PM IST
Blue Dart Express share price today: Blue Dart Express share price rose to the highest level in over a month as its arm received a significant reduction in tax demand from authorities. The counter jumped 9.39 per cent to ₹6,039.50, the highest level since November 13 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
So far on Thursday, 5.21 lakh shares of Blue Dart Express have been traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Blue Dart Express stock pared some gains to trade 3.32 per cent higher at ₹5,701 as of 11:32 AM., as compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Why did the Blue Dart Express share price rise today?
Blue Dart Express Limited share price gained significantly in Thursday's session after the Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai, significantly reduced the company's arm's, Blue Dart Aviation Limited's, tax demand. The Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai reduced the tax demand to ₹64.98 lakh for Blue Dart Aviation Limited from ₹420.79 crore tax, demanded in a notice in September, 2025.
Blue Dart Aviation Limited has accepted and voluntarily discharged the revised tax, penalty, and interest amounts to avoid protracted litigation, the company said in an exchange filing.
The Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai, had raised the tax demand for the period from April 2021 to March 2023. Following this, Blue Dart Aviation submitted detailed explanations to the adjudicating authority. On December 30, the authority dropped the show-cause notice.
Blue Dart Express is one of the premier logistics solution providers, with its presence spanning across the South Asian region. It provides logistics services by air, ground, freight supply chain solutions, and customs clearance services globally.
Blue Dart Express reported a net profit of ₹79.5 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26), compared to a ₹60.8-crore profit reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its revenue from the operation rose to ₹1,549.3 crore from ₹1,448.5 crore a year ago.