Blue Dart Express share price surges 9% on price hike, GST demand relief

Blue Dart Express share price today: Blue Dart Express share price rose to the highest level in over a month as its arm received a significant reduction in tax demand from authorities. The counter jumped 9.39 per cent to ₹6,039.50, the highest level since November 13 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Apart from the tax amount, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Dart Express will have to pay an interest of ₹41.71 lakh and a penalty of ₹6.49 lakh.

Blue Dart Express Limited share price gained significantly in Thursday's session after the Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai, significantly reduced the company's arm's, Blue Dart Aviation Limited's, tax demand. The Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai reduced the tax demand to ₹64.98 lakh for Blue Dart Aviation Limited from ₹420.79 crore tax, demanded in a notice in September, 2025.

Blue Dart Aviation Limited has accepted and voluntarily discharged the revised tax, penalty, and interest amounts to avoid protracted litigation, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Office of the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai, had raised the tax demand for the period from April 2021 to March 2023. Following this, Blue Dart Aviation submitted detailed explanations to the adjudicating authority. On December 30, the authority dropped the show-cause notice.

Blue Dart Express is one of the premier logistics solution providers, with its presence spanning across the South Asian region. It provides logistics services by air, ground, freight supply chain solutions, and customs clearance services globally.