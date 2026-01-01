Share price of Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers today

Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Indus Towers gained up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade. Among individual stocks, Vi share price rallied 9.6 per cent to ₹11.80per share, recouping Wednesday's losses partially.

On Wednesday, Vodafone Idea stock price had slipped 11 per cent, after hitting a 52-week high of ₹12.80 on December 31, 2025.

FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES Meanwhile, share price of Indus Towers hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹439.70, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in the intraday deal. In the past one month, the stock of th telecom infrastructure company has rallied 11 per cent.

Why are Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers shares in focus today? The rally in Vodafone Idea share price came after Vodafone Group and Vodafone Idea reached on Wednesday, regarding the settlement on long-pending contingent liabilities tied to the 2017 merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. As per the company, Vi is set to receive around ₹5,836 crore under the amended arrangement. Of this, ₹2,307 crore will be received in cash within the next 12 months. The balance (₹3,529 crore) would come from Vodafone Group, setting aside 328 crore of Vi shares to be sold over a 5-year period for Vi's benefit, the company said in an exchange filing.

This effectively discharges most of the contingent liability exposure that existed between the promoter group and the company, Vodafone Idea said. Vodafone Idea AGR moratorium Separately, the recovery in Vodafone Idea shares may also be attributed to the telecom company's clarification that it has not received any communication from the government regarding a 5-year moratorium on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. On Wednesday, reports suggested that the Union Cabinet has decided to freeze Vodafone Idea's AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore, permitting the financially-stressed telco to repay the amount over a 10-year period starting 2031-32. This implies a five-year moratorium for Vi, which was scheduled to begin paying its AGR dues to the government in March 2026.

AGR dues pertaining to FY18 and FY19, however, shall be payable over FY26-31 without any change in the schedule, reports added. ALSO READ | Nirmal Bang recommends 'Buy' on Bharti Airtel on strong ARPU, 4G/5G growth The company, however, has denied receiving any communication regarding the same. Besides, the Government, too, has not released any official statement on the matter. Vodafone Idea stock outlook: Should you sell? According to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services, contrary to the Street's expectations of at least a 50 per cent waiver, no waiver on the pending dues linked to AGR was, reportedly, provided by the Cabinet.

Besides, Vi also has ₹1.2 trillion of deferred payment obligations toward spectrum, with significant scheduled payments between FY26 and FY44. Current Ebitda, it said, is insufficient to meet the capex or the spectrum debt repayment requirement. As the company will need additional relief/funding to alleviate such challenges, Emkay Global maintained its 'Sell' rating on the stock with a target of ₹6 per share. "VI's pre-IndAS116 annualised Ebitda is ₹898 crore, which is 6.7 per cent of its spectrum debt with cash balance of ₹3,080 crore as of end-Q2FY26. The management gave guidance for capex spends of ₹7,500-8,000 crore for FY26. With this, leverage remains high even without AGR dues, and the government will need to consider a plan for reducing spectrum debt," it said.

Vi's valuations at 13.6x FY27E EV/Ebitda, thus, appear expensive, Emkay said. Axis Securities, too, recommended a 'Reduce' rating on Vodafone Idea stock, highlighting that the reported AGR relief package is lower-than-expected. "Though the package provides breathing room for capex, the telco's balance sheet remains bloated," it said. Those at ICICI Securities, however, said in their note that Vi's AGR and spectrum annual payment were close to ₹35,000 crore from FY27 onwards. A relief in AGR dues (albeit details/confirmation awaited) will provide annual payout relief of ~₹16,000 crore for the next five years. "This provides a breathing space for the company to raise funds and ramp up 5G to reduce subscriber churn and protect/gain market share," it said.

ALSO READ | SML Mahindra hits 5% upper circuit on releasing December auto sales numbers The focus will also shift to average revenue per user (Arpu) hike ahead (our back of the envelope computation indicates Arpus need to double for Vi in 5 years for sustained ability to serve the dues thereafter as well as fund capex), the brokerage firm added. Analysts on Indus Towers shares Indus Towers has gained around 60-65 per cent market share of Vi's new tower rollouts after the latter's March 2024 fundraises. Indus Towers' existing tower footprint was constructed for Airtel, and since Vi and Airtel have similar spectrum holdings, this makes Indus best placed to benefit from VI's network expansion. Hence, analysts at Ambit Capital expect Indus to continue garnering 60-65 per cent market share of Vi’s incremental rollout.

"Indus is trading at 7x FY27E cash Ebitda. Global peers typically trade at 14-20x EV/Ebitda multiples. Dividend resumption along with Q4FY26 results and the government’s support for Vi are the key near-term catalysts," the brokerage firm had said in a telecom sector update report dated December 24, 2025. The brokerage firm expects Vi to start adding net subscribers in FY28. Burden of government dues, along with inability to raise funds to carry out capex, led Vi to lose 1,881bps customer market share since its 2018 merger (17.1 per cent currently). To prevent a duopoly in the strategically important digital infrastructure sector, analysts at the brokerage believe. It has a 'Buy' rating on Vi on the hopes of a supportive government stance that would help the company raise funds and carry out capex, necessitated to catch up with the two dominant telcos (~340k for Bharti vs 195k towers for Vi).