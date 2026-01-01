Can history be repeated, and will the Sensex cross 100,000-mark in the calendar year 2026? Here's what market experts have to say:

Here's how Sensex is placed on the technical chart:

The Sensex can cross the magical 100,000 mark in a bull case scenario, says Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.The market expert says that such an outcome would depend mainly on two developments - a weakening of the AI trade and sustained earnings growth in India. Vijayakumar believes that these two factors would reverse the sustained FII selling witnessed in 2025, and also strengthen the rupee; thus in turn, further attract FII inflows. The analyst believes that India is currently in a Goldilocks zone."The Indian economy is presently in a Goldilocks setting with robust economic growth, fiscal consolidation and low inflation. Reforms are in the fast forward mode. Further reforms in the 2026 Budget can facilitate the growth momentum in the economy and corporate earnings are expected to pick up from Q3FY26 onwards," says Vijayakumar.Echoing a similar view, Nitin Rao, CEO of InCred Wealth says that 2026 is likely to witness a transition from valuation-driven investment returns to earnings growth-driven investment returns."The regulatory environment is set to remain conducive, with positive trends in inflationary pressures, besides broadening earnings participation. However, instead of a breakout, equities are seen showing directional improvement," said Rao in a noteVijay Bhambwani, founder-promoter of Bhambwani Securities Pvt Ltd believes that Sensex hitting 100,000-mark in 2026, could be a touch and go situation; given the amount of money expected to flow in the market."What is happening in the market is money flow coming in - be it the US Pension fund money, the European retirement money or India's National Pension System (NPS)," says Vijay Bhambwani.Given the anticipation of high inflows, predicting the upside potential can be difficult, says Bhambwani. He cites the perpendicular rally in Gold and Silver prices in 2025 as a clear example of exuberance with money chasing hit commodities.Among the key risks going into 2026, Vijayakumar, flags a 'tech bubble burst' in the US, unfavourable outcome from the expected US-India trade deal and Corporate India earnings recovery losing steam.The daily chart shows that the BSE Sensex has been hovering around its short-term moving averages - the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA, which stand at 85,016 and 84,770, respectively, in recent trading sessions.