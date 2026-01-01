Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: D-St starts 2026 higher; Sensex gains 200 pts; Tobacco stocks drop; SMIDs mixed
Live Blog

Stock Market LIVE: D-St starts 2026 higher; Sensex gains 200 pts; Tobacco stocks drop; SMIDs mixed

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 1, 2026: Analysts believe that weakening of AI trade, sustained earnings and return of FIIs can drive the BSE Sensex past the 100,000-mark this year

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates, January 1, 2026
Most stock markets in Asia will be closed on account of the new year on Thursday (Image: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

10:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hold gains - 10 AM market check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets were largely positive on Thursday. At 10:00 AM, BSE Sensex index was seen holding gains at 85,311, higher by 91 points or 0.11 per cent.

On the NSE, the Nifty50 was quoting 26,158, rising 29 points or 0.11 per cent. 

In the broader markets, while the Nifty MidCap index recouped morning losses to trade 0.08 per cent higher, the Nifty SmallCap index stayed in the negative zone, down 0.18 per cent.

9:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: M&M reports strong December 2025 sales

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price gained around 1.6 per cent on the BSE after the automobile company said its total auto sales for the month of December 2025 rose 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 86,090 units.

M&M said it sold 50,946 vehicles in the domestic market in the Utility Vehicles segment, clocking a growth of 23 per cent. Including exports, it sold 86,090 vehicles in the segment.

The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles, meanwhile, stood at 24,786, a growth of 34 per cent.
 

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: VST Tillers reports total sales of 4,376 units in December 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: VST Tillers and Tractors has announced its December 2025 auto sales update. The company said it sold 3,792 power tillers in Dec 2025, compared to 3,007 tillers in December 2024. 

Besides, VST Tillers sold 584 tractors in December 2025, rising from 365 units in December 2024.  

9:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC, Godfrey Phillips decline in trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC, and Godfrey Phillips share price declined up to 8 per cent on the BSE on Thursday after the Finance Ministry issued a notification announcing new excise duty on cigarettes, which will be effective from February 1, 2026.

The notification has reintroduced a levy alongside the revised GST of 40 per cent.

The excise duty has been set in the range of Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks, depending on cigarette length and filter category.
 

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG, Pharma stocks dip in morning deals

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most sectoral indices were trading higher on Thursday, led by the Nifty Media index (up 0.89 per cent), the Nifty Auto index (0.44 per cent), and the Nifty Metal index (0.37 per cent). 

On the downside, the Nifty FMCG index fell 1.2 per cent, and the Nifty Pharma 0.45 per cent.

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid, SmaallCaps trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader markets habe begun calendar year 2026 on a weak note. The Nifty MidCap index is down by 0.03 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped by 0.16 per cent.

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Sensex stocks trade higher; IndiGo, M&M lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 19 of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading higher led by IndiGo, M&M, Eternal, NTPC, TCS, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, RIL, and Tech M.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 26,200 in early deals

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 index is gaining momentum in early trades. The 50-stock index is at 26,183, up 54 points or 0.21 per cent.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises after a muted open on first session of 2026

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex index opened at 85,255.55 compared to Wednesday's close of 85,220.60. However, it picked up pace later to trade 210 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 85,430 level. 

9:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Escorts Kubota's tractor sales grow 38.5% in December 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharing an update on December 2025 auto sales, Escorts Kubota said its Agri Machinery Business division sold 7,577 tractors last month, registering a growth of 38.5 per cent, as against 5,472 tractors sold in December 2024.
 
Domestic tractor sales in December 2025 were at 6,828 tractors, up 36.1% as against 5,016 tractors in December 2024.
 
Export tractor sales in December 2025 were at 749 tractors, higher by 64.3%, as against 456 tractors sold in December 2024. 
 

9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle marginally higher in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets are eyeing a flat open on Thursday amid thin trading volumes. The BSE Sensex index has ended the pre-open session at 85,255.55 levels, up 35 points or 0.04 per cent.

On the NSE, the Nifty50 closed at 26,173.30, rising 44 points or 0.17 per cent, in pre-open. 

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commodities open higher on MCX

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commodity prices edged higher on the MCX on Thursday, Jan 1. MCX Silver futures gained 0.13 per cent, MCX Gold futures rose 0.06 per cent, and MCX Crude futures added 0.04 per cent.

9:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee starts 2026 on backfoot

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened 8 paise lower on Thursday, Jan 1, 2026. The domestic currency started at 89.95 per US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 89.87/$.

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After huge surge in 2025, experts suggest gold, silver can rally more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: For investors of gold and silver, 2025 has been the best year after record returns of 1979. While the precious metals have seen some pullback this week, led by some profit-booking, experts suggest that gold and silver could see their rallies continue in 2026. READ MORE

8:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil outlook for 2026 remains range-bound

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil market heads into 2026 after a challenging 2025, with prices falling over 17 per cent as rising supply, easing geopolitical risk premiums, and uneven demand weighed heavily on sentiment. Despite multiple flashpoints during the year, oil prices struggled to sustain rallies, highlighting the market’s growing sensitivity to excess supply, analysts said. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsMarkets Sensex Niftystock market tradingshare marketGift NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexIPOsSME IPOsAuto salesglobal stock marketAsia MarketsMarkets insights

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News