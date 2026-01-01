Stock Market LIVE: D-St starts 2026 higher; Sensex gains 200 pts; Tobacco stocks drop; SMIDs mixed

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Indulgence
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, January 1, 2026: Analysts believe that weakening of AI trade, sustained earnings and return of FIIs can drive the BSE Sensex past the 100,000-mark this year
10:01 AM
9:54 AM
9:43 AM
9:32 AM
9:28 AM
9:26 AM
9:24 AM
9:20 AM
9:18 AM
9:15 AM
9:12 AM
9:08 AM
9:06 AM
8:58 AM
8:52 AM
8:42 AM
8:34 AM
8:30 AM
8:26 AM
8:21 AM
8:15 AM
8:00 AM
7:56 AM
7:41 AM
Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsMarkets Sensex Niftystock market tradingshare marketGift NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexIPOsSME IPOsAuto salesglobal stock marketAsia MarketsMarkets insights
First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 7:52 AM IST