Blue Water Logistics IPO opens on May 27: Here's all you need to know

Blue Water Logistics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Blue Water Logistics will open for subscription on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The Hyderabad-based company aims to raise ₹40.50 crore through a fresh issue of 3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Blue Water Logistics IPO:

Blue Water Logistics IPO price band, lot size

Blue Water Logistics has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹132 to ₹135 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,32,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2,70,000 for two lots.

Blue Water Logistics IPO key dates

According to the red-herring prospectus, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Friday, May 30, 2025. Shares of Blue Water Logistics will list on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Blue Water Logistics IPO registrar

Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.

Blue Water Logistics IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise ₹10.5 crore from the net issue proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements by purchase of vehicles and their body building, and ₹20 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Blue Water Logistics

Blue Water Logistics is engaged in the business of providing logistics and supply chain solutions. Its key services include freight forwarding, customs clearance, and transportation handling services. It is a Multimodal Transport Operator registered under the Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act 1993 to carry on the business of multimodal transportation.

Based in Hyderabad, the company operates through five branch offices situated in the cities of Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam and Thane. Over the years, Blue Water Logistics has served customers in different industries, including confectionery products, chemicals, crockery, natural stones, textile, electronics and fitness equipment. As of March 31, 2025, the company owns 25 commercial vehicles used for diverse transportation purposes.

Blue Water Logistics financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Blue Water Logistics reported revenue from operations of ₹196.18 crore, up 41 per cent from ₹138.67 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹10.67 crore in FY25, up around 80 per cent from ₹5.94 crore in FY24.