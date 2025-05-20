Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT, metal lead; realty, healthcare drag
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT, metal lead; realty, healthcare drag

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 20, 2025: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices traded lower by 0.12 per cent and 0.09 per cent respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee snaps two-day winning streak; opens 8 paise lower at 85.48/$

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian Rupee opened weaker on Tuesday, snapping two days of gains, amid a lack of major triggers for the currency. 
 
The domestic currency opened 8 paise lower at 85.48 after closing at 85.40 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. So far this calendar year, the currency has depreciated by 0.3 per cent. 
 
The local unit is expected to open a tad weaker at 85.44  and will remain in a range of 85.25/75 for the day as there is no fresh market indicator for it to change course, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "With US yields falling, there could be some buying in the dollar to take the pair higher." READ MORE

9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring Nifty IT, Metal, all sectoral indices trade in red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

 -- Barring Nifty IT, Metal, all sectoral indices trade in red

-- Nifty IT and Metal indices up 0.96 and 0.78 per cent, respectively

-- Nifty Healthcare is top loser, dow 0.7 per cent

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets slip in trade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets slip in trade

-- Nifty SmallCap 100 index was down 0.37 per cent 

-- Nifty MidCap 100 index slipped 0.36 per cent 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra among top gainers on BSE

--Maruti, HDFC Bank and Power Grid among top drags on BSE

-- Of 30 shares, 18 are trading on a positive note while 12 are in the red zone

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 24,996.20

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens higher

Nifty opens higher but below crucial 25K-mark

Nifty opens at 24,996.20

Nifty previous close was 24,945.45

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 82,116.17

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens higher 

Sensex opens at 82,116.17

Sensex previous close was 82,059.42


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 56 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 56 points in pre-open

-- Sensex jumps 56.75 points or 0.07 per cent to 82,116.17 level

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises 50 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises 50 points in pre-open

Nifty rises 0.2 per cent or 50.75 points to 24,996.20 level

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong growth seen for Divi's Laboratories, but upside capped by valuations

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock of contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Divi’s Laboratories was among the top gainers in the BSE 100 index on Monday. It rose 4.81 per cent as fourth-quarter revenues beat estimates across key segments, while margins hit multi-quarter highs.
 
The management has guided for double-digit growth for 2025–26 (FY26), which, coupled with stronger momentum from China+1 and the commercialisation of the blood sugar control drug glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), will act as key triggers. Brokerages, however, believe upsides are limited as valuations have turned expensive. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's dirty furnaces threaten global steel sector's net zero target

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s steel sector could make or break a key global decarbonisation objective, according to a non-profit that tracks energy infrastructure.
 
While China still dominates in terms of operating capacity, India is the most polluting steelmaker and has the largest pipeline, with more than 350 million tonnes per year at various stages of development. Much of the upcoming furnaces will be fed by coal, as the country still lacks the scrap feedstock used in cleaner production methods.
 
“India is now the bellwether of global steel decarbonization,” Astrid Grigsby-Schulte, a project manager at Global Energy Monitor, said in a statement. “If the country does not increase its plans for green steel production, the entire sector will miss an important milestone.” READ MORE

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market view by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices experienced profit booking at higher levels. The Nifty closed 74 points lower, while the Sensex fell by 271 points. Among the sectors, the real estate index outperformed, gaining over 2 percent, while the digital index suffered the most, closing approximately 1.5 percent lower.
 
-- From a technical perspective, after a muted opening, the market faced selling pressure at higher levels.

-- The daily chart formed a small bearish candle, indicating temporary weakness. However, the short-term market structure remains positive. For day traders, the levels of 25000-25,100/82200-82500 will act as a trend-deciding zone.

-- If the market falls below this level, we may see an intraday correction towards 24,800-24700/81500-81200, where there is support from the 10-day EMA. Conversely, a breach of 25,100/82500 could change market sentiment. If this level is surpassed, the market has the potential to rise towards 25,300-25,400/83100-83400.

-- The strategy should be to buy Nifty if it crosses 25100, with a stop loss set at 24950 or buy at support between 24800-24700 levels.  
 
-- It is essential for Bank Nifty to surpass the 56100 level; until then, maintain a range trading approach between 56100 and 54100.

Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
 

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund investors holding onto their SIPs for longer, shows data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund (MF) investors are now holding onto their systematic investment plan (SIP) investments for longer compared to five years ago. A recent report shows that, as of March 2025, 33 per cent of regular plan SIP assets and 19 per cent of direct plan SIP assets belonged to accounts that were more than five years old. READ MORE
 

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Borana Weaves IPO opens for subscription: GMP up 25%; should you subscribe?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of unbleached synthetic grey fabric manufacturer, Borana Weaves, opens for public subscription today, Tuesday, May 20. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹144.89 crore from the public offering.  
 
Ahead of the opening of the public offering, Borana Weaves successfully raised ₹65.20 crore from anchor investors in a bidding that concluded on Monday, May 19. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What role will central banks play when tokenised finance goes mainstream?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With mainstream investment products increasingly finding a second home on the blockchain, it’s a good time to ask what role central banks would play if everything they have learned while policing double-entry bookkeeping over the last 350 years becomes irrelevant. 
 
The techno-anarchist vision behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin was to free the financial wellbeing of individuals from the clutches of large custodial institutions — and the monetary mandarins supervising them. That utopia never materialized, but the embrace of the underlying technology by traditional banks and asset managers has taken off. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening market view by Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty closed on a cautious note yesterday, declining 0.3 per cent and slipping below the key psychological level of 25,000, largely due to Moody’s downgrade of the US sovereign rating from "Aaa" to “Aa1”.

-- The session saw both FIIs and DIIs as net sellers — their first joint selloff in over a month — with FIIs having sold ₹1.09 lakh crore so far this year. Technically, Nifty appears overbought on short-term charts, with key support at 24,729 and resistance near 25,257.

-- A 'Short Squeeze' could emerge on optimism around potential rate cuts by the Fed and RBI. Stock-specific action was strong: Divi's Labs hit a record high post a 23 per cent Y--o-Y rise in Q4 profit; Delhivery surged on a turnaround Q4 PAT of ₹73 crore versus a loss last year; Graphite India (+17 per cent) and HEG (+7.77 per cent) rallied on news of plant closures by Japan’s Resonac; Zen Technologies hit upper circuit after Q4 PAT jumped 189 per cent Y-o-Y; while Protean eGov fell 20 per cent after losing a key Income Tax Department contract.

-- Key Q4 results today include Dixon Technology, Fortis, GSFC, Hindalco, JK Tyre, Max Health, NHPC, Torrent Pharma, and Zydus Life. The day’s top trading ideas include bullish setups in Oberoi Realty, Coal India, HUDCO, Indian Bank, and Paytm, with Oberoi Realty standing out as a strong buy on a potential breakout.

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NasdaqShare Market TodayMARKET LIVEstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50share marketIndian stock marketReserve Bank of AustraliaFII flowsDIIsChina economyInterest RatesDow JonesGift NiftynikkeiMarket trendsTrending

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News