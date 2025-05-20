Zydus Life Q4 profit falls 1% YoY; ₹11 dividend declared; stock down 2%

Zydus Life share price: Pharmaceutical company Pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences share price dropped up to 1.97 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹893.40 per share on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

At 1:41 PM, Zydus Lifesciences shares continued to trade near day’s low level, down 1.66 per cent at ₹896.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.76 per cent lower at 81,433.61 level.

Zydus Life Q4 results

Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit slipped about 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,171 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹1,182 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).

Notably, the company reported exceptional items of ₹219.6 crore in Q4FY25.

Besides, Zydus Lifesciences’ revenue soared 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,527.9 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025, from ₹5,533.8 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024.

At the operating level, Ebitda jumped 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,125.5 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹1,630.50 crore in Q4FY24.

Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 310 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y 32.56 per cent, as against 29.46 per cent a year ago.

The Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at ₹479.9 crore (7.4 per cent of revenues), Zydus Lifesciences said, in a statement.

Notably, the company’s formulation business registered revenues of ₹1,539.4 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y. The business accounted for 25 per cent of consolidated revenues.

Its consumer wellness business clocked revenues of ₹908.1 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y with 13 per cent volume growth. The business accounted for 14 per cent of revenues.

Meanwhile, Zydus Lifesciences’ API business registered revenues of ₹129 crore, down 10 per cent Y-o-Y. The business accounted for 2 per cent of consolidated revenues.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today "We are happy to conclude FY2025 on a strong note, with all our businesses surpassing our growth expectations. The commercial success of our extensive product portfolio combined with operating leverage has significantly bolstered profitability and financial health. We made meaningful progress in our differentiated pipeline and added new capabilities to ensure sustainable growth. We look forward to continued execution success and deepening strategic partnerships to drive long term growth. Our commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards across our operations remains unwavering,” said Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences.

Zydus Lifesciences dividend

The Board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹11 ( at 1,100 per cent) per equity share of ₹1 each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 12, 2025.

About Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences, previously known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, is a global company in the life sciences sector. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing healthcare therapies.

Based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company’s portfolio includes a range of products including finished dosage human formulations (such as generics, branded generics, specialty formulations including biosimilars and vaccines), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), animal healthcare products, and consumer wellness products.

Zydus Lifesciences’ therapies cover various medical areas including gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, pain management, cancer, inflammation, neurology, and women's health.

Operating globally, the company has established markets in the US, Europe, South Africa, Japan, Brazil, and other emerging markets.

The market capitalisation of Zydus Lifesciences stood at ₹89,756.07 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.