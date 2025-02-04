Bombay Dyeing share price surges 6% after Q3 results; more details here

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company share price gained 5.94 per cent at Rs 164.75 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade after Bombay Dyeing reported steady rise in its key financial metrics in third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

The company reported a 12.6 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 414.8 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 369.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company posted a positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 15.9 crore, a turnaround from a loss of Rs 24.2 crore in Q3FY24. Meanwhile, the company’s Ebitda margin stood at 3.8 per cent.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 70.06 crore for Q3FY25, that included a one-off income from reimbursement received towards the amount paid to vacate occupants of WIC Land and other expenses amounting to Rs 50.85 crores, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company’s total expenses decreased by 10.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 410 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 459 crore in Q3FY24.

On the equities front, Bombay Dyeing share price has fallen 28 per cent in the last six months, while losing 11 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4 per cent in the last six months, while rising 8 per cent in the last one year.

Bombay Dyeing has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,282.87 crore. At 12:06 PM, the stock price of the company was up 2.54 per cent at Rs 159.45 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.84 per cent to 77,835.68 level.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited is one of India’s leading textile manufacturers, known for its high-quality fabrics and home textile products. Established in 1879, the company is a part of the Wadia Group and is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

It has a presence in both the domestic and international markets, offering a range of products, including bed linen, towels, and woven fabrics. Bombay Dyeing operates through a mix of manufacturing facilities and retail outlets across India. The company is also involved in real estate development and has a presence in Mumbai’s property market.