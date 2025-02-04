NLC India share jump 12% after profits more than double in Q3 results

NLC India share price jumped 12 per cent at Rs 236.80 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade after NLC India reported strong Q3FY25 results, with consolidated revenue rising 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,411 crore from Rs 3,164 crore in the December quarter of FY24.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled in Q3FY25, soaring 101 per cent to Rs 1,827 crore against Rs 905 crore in the same quarter last year, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 41.4 per cent in Q3FY25 from 28.6 per cent in Q3FY24.

NLC India’s net profit surged 167.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 668 crore from Rs 250 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Moreover, the company declared a dividend of Rs 1.5 per share (face value of Rs 10 each) for FY25, with February 7 set as the record date and payment due by March 4.

Additionally, the board approved an investment of Rs 1,110 crore in a joint venture with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd., aimed at developing lignite-based thermal power stations and lignite mines in Rajasthan.

NLC India in a statement said that it achieved lignite production of 171.35 lakh tonnes (LT) in the nine months ending FY 2024-25, marking a 5.23 per cent increase from 162.83 LT in the same period last year.

The company recorded its highest-ever coal production of 115.16 LT, a 40.11 per cent growth compared to 82.19 LT previously. Gross power generation rose to 20,568 million units (MU), up 4.71 per cent from 19,643 MU in the corresponding period of FY 2023-24.

On the equities front, NLC India share price has fallen 15 per cent in the last six months, while losing 11 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4 per cent in the last six months, while rising 8 per cent in the last one year.

NLC India has a total market capitalisation of Rs 32,759.29 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 23.82 and at an earning per share of Rs 8.87, according to BSE.

At 10:26 AM, the stock price of the company was up 11.22 per cent at Rs 234.95 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.69 per cent to 77,722.31 level.

NLC India is a government-owned company that mines coal and lignite, and generates power.