Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 600 pts higher at 77,800; SMIDs up 1%; Metal, Auto, Financials, Oil gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 4, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on tariff-related developments in the US. At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 529.59 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 77,716, and the NSE Nifty50 was at 23,501, ahead by 139.95 points, or 0.6 per cent. After the opening bell, across sectors, the Nifty FMCG index was the only drag, falling 0.46 per cent, while the rest of the indices gained. The Nifty Metal had gained the most, climbing 2.29 per cent, followed by the PSU Bank and Auto index, which were up 1.78 per cent and 1.68 per cent, respectively. The Nifty IT and Oil indices were also higher by over 1 per cent. In the broader markets, meanwhile, the BSE MidCap was higher by 1.23 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap was ahead by 1.02 per cent. While markets around the world had mostly declined in the previous trading session (Monday, February 3) due to a trade war that is just starting, and whose impact will be felt over a longer period of time, investors are also expected to assess the expected longer-term impact of the tax rejig announced in the Budget 2025, along with the several measures and capital expenditure allocated to various sectors and industries, apart from third quarter results.

However, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher on Tuesday morning, after President Trump paused the tariffs on Mexico for a month, while Canada also said the US president had put on hold proposed tariffs on its exports.

In that backdrop, at 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,532.50, around 90 points higher than NIfty futures' last close.

Further, Indian goods producers kicked off 2025 on a robust note as Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 57.7 in January, recovering sharply from 12-month low of 56.4 in the previous month. This rise was fuelled by the steepest upturn in exports in nearly 14 years and by new orders which rose at the quickest pace since last July. READ MORE

Elsewhere, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said the tax cut announced in the Union Budget has reduced the demand uncertainty in the domestic economy and given a nudge to the private sector capital formation. READ MORE

Investors also have the Indian central bank's rate setting meeting later in the week (Friday, February 7) to look forward to.

Elsewhere, Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that the Indian rupee is a free-floating currency and the government is not worried about its ups and downs, after it fell to a record low of 87.29 against the US dollar, decreasing by 67 paise in early trading. READ MORE

In other news, the BSE has launched Sensex derivative contracts at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gujarat. The new contracts offer a 22-hour trading window, enabling global traders to access the Indian market in a tax-efficient manner. READ MORE

In the primary markets, meanwhile, shares of Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO in the mainline section is expected to be listed today, while in the SME section, Chamunda Electricals IPO will open for subscription.

That apart, Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Tuesday after President Trump paused tariffs on Mexico for a month, while Canada also said the US president had put on hold proposed tariffs on its exports.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was 1.49 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index was ahead by 1.17 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.11 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 2.85 per cent.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was higher by 1.4 per cent. Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.