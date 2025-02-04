Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 600 pts higher at 77,800; SMIDs up 1%; Metal, Auto, Financials, Oil gain

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on tariff-related developments in the US

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,958.37 crore on February 3, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,708.23 crore on Monday.

F&O trends: Buying seen in ITC, UBL; Shorts added in L&T, HUDCO, 8 others

Here's a look at Nifty gainers and loser

Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser after market open

A glance at broader market

Nifty up over 100 pts, above 23,500 after market opens

Sensex up nearly 400 pts, above 77,600 after market opens

Here's a look at Nifty gainers and loser at pre open

Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser at pre open

A glance at broader market in pre open

Nifty up over 150 pts, above 23,500 in pre open

Sensex up over 250 pts, above 77,500 in pre open

Technical view

'Full blown trade war to be damaging for the US, too'

Global tech firms Nvidia, AMD, HPE in talks with govt for 'indigenous' GPUs

Budget 2025: Spend some, use rest to retire debt and secure long-term goals

RBI Policy Preview: MPC's decision on interest rates hangs by a fine thread

Stocks to Watch, Feb 4: Power Grid, Tata Chemicals, Divis Labs, KEC Int'l

US demand surges as banks move gold from Asia to benefit from premium

Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada for 30-days, but not China

Budget 2025-26: Govt may clarify transfer pricing changes in 3 months

Rupee sinks to lifetime low as Trump tariffs shake global markets

BSE launches Sensex derivative contracts at IFSC in GIFT City, Gujarat

India's pace of debt reduction remains gradual, says Fitch Ratings

EFTA investor delegation to visit Delhi to explore business ties: Goyal

Stay selective in capital goods as sector faces slow growth environment

Trump's tariff threat sparks drop in crypto, Bitcoin falls below $100k

Derivatives volumes remained stagnant in January despite volatility

Multiple demat accounts held against single PAN surge 500% since FY17

Nifty F&O: Apply Short Strangle amid improving breadth, says Sahaj Agrawal

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump Tariffs; FIIs; Titan Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO

Asia markets climb as tariffs take a breather

US stock futures climb as Trump pauses tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

Tata Chem declines over 4% as co posts loss of Rs 53 cr, from Rs 158 cr profit

Tata Chemicals reported a Q3 net loss of Rs 53 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 158 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined to Rs 3,590 crore from Rs 3,730 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda dropped to Rs 434 crore from Rs 542 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin falling to 12.09 per cent from 14.53 per cent Y-o-Y.  
 

F&O trends: Buying seen in ITC, UBL; Shorts added in L&T, HUDCO, 8 others

The NSE Nifty 50 index has witnessed wild swings in the first three trading sessions of the February series, mainly on account of the Union Budget, and global market reaction to the US triggered tariff war. The net result for the Nifty remains tepid. The NSE data shows that the Nifty February futures has gained 0.1 per cent in this period, while the open interest (OI) has declined by 1 per cent.

Interestingly, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in the last three trading sessions in index futures in the derivatives segment; with net sales of 11,108 contracts. READ MORE

Interestingly, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net sellers in the last three trading sessions in index futures in the derivatives segment; with net sales of 11,108 contracts. READ MORE
 

Power Grid shares declined over 4% after Q3 net profit falls 4.21% to Rs 3,860 cr

Power Grid Corporation: Reported a Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 3,860 crore, down from Rs 4,030 crore Y-o-Y but slightly up from Rs 3,790 crore QoQ. Revenue stood at Rs 11,200 crore versus Rs 11,500 crore Y-o-Y, while Ebitda came in at Rs 9,540 crore, down from Rs 10,200 crore Y-o-Y.
The Ebitda margin declined to 84.92 per cent from 88.45 per cent Y-o-Y. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share.
The Ebitda margin declined to 84.92 per cent from 88.45 per cent Y-o-Y. The company also declared a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share.  
 

Most analysts positive on LIC Housing post Q3; eye NIM, rate cut trends

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Housing finance company LIC Housing Finance has seen mixed but largely positive reactions from analysts following its Q3FY25 results. 

While the company reported subdued loan and disbursement growth, largely impacted by regional challenges in Bangalore and Hyderabad, analysts have focused on the positives, including healthy asset quality improvements and provision reversals that boosted earnings. 
 
Brokerages such as Motilal Oswal, Jefferies, and Nomura have maintained or raised their buy ratings, citing stable NIMs, strong retail mortgage moats, and a strategic shift towards affordable housing. However, concerns over muted loan growth and potential NIM volatility remain. READ MORE
 

Here's a look at Nifty gainers and loser

Hindalco, ONGC, BEL were among the top gainers on Nifty. 


Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser after market open

M&M, Tata Motors, Infosys were among the top gainers on Sensex. 

 

A glance at broader market

BSE Midcap and Smallcap were up 1 per cent after market opened. 

 

Nifty up over 100 pts, above 23,500 after market opens

NSE Nifty rose over 100 points and was above 23,500 level after market opened. 


Sensex up nearly 400 pts, above 77,600 after market opens

BSE Sensex was up nearly 400 points, above 77,600 after market opened. 

 

Here's a look at Nifty gainers and loser at pre open

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, M&M were among the top gainers on Nifty50 in pre open. 


Here's a look at Sensex gainers and loser at pre open

Tata Motors, Zomato, Infosys were among the top gainers on Sensex. 

 

A glance at broader market in pre open

BSE Midcap and Smallcap traded in green in pre opening session. 

 

Nifty up over 150 pts, above 23,500 in pre open

NSE Nifty was up over 150 points, above 23,500 in pre opening session. 


Sensex up over 250 pts, above 77,500 in pre open

BSE Sensex rose over 250 points in the pre opening session, above 77,500.


Technical view

We had started yesterday with expectation of expecting, as momentum had slowed down. But, despite multiple downside attempts, the downside marker placed at 23,190 stayed intact, encouraging us not to switch sides yet. This would mean that we are still okay with playing the 23,700-840 objectives, but we expect 23,440 to resist, while inability to float above 23,320 could take away the upside momentum.

View by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

View by Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. 
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 4, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, as investors kept an eye on tariff-related developments in the US.
  At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 529.59 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 77,716, and the NSE Nifty50 was at 23,501, ahead by 139.95 points, or 0.6 per cent.
 
After the opening bell, across sectors, the Nifty FMCG index was the only drag, falling 0.46 per cent, while the rest of the indices gained. The Nifty Metal had gained the most, climbing 2.29 per cent, followed by the PSU Bank and Auto index, which were up 1.78 per cent and 1.68 per cent, respectively. 
  The Nifty IT and Oil indices were also higher by over 1 per cent. In the broader markets, meanwhile, the BSE MidCap was higher by 1.23 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap was ahead by 1.02 per cent. 
While markets around the world had mostly declined in the previous trading session (Monday, February 3) due to a trade war that is just starting, and whose impact will be felt over a longer period of time, investors are also expected to assess the expected longer-term impact of the tax rejig announced in the Budget 2025, along with the several measures and capital expenditure allocated to various sectors and industries, apart from third quarter results. 
  However, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were higher on Tuesday morning, after President Trump paused the tariffs on Mexico for a month, while Canada also said the US president had put on hold proposed tariffs on its exports.
  In that backdrop, at 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,532.50, around 90 points higher than NIfty futures' last close.
  Further, Indian goods producers kicked off 2025 on a robust note as Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 57.7 in January, recovering sharply from 12-month low of 56.4 in the previous month. This rise was fuelled by the steepest upturn in exports in nearly 14 years and by new orders which rose at the quickest pace since last July. READ MORE
  Elsewhere, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said the tax cut announced in the Union Budget has reduced the demand uncertainty in the domestic economy and given a nudge to the private sector capital formation. READ MORE
  Investors also have the Indian central bank's rate setting meeting later in the week (Friday, February 7) to look forward to. 
  Elsewhere, Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that the Indian rupee is a free-floating currency and the government is not worried about its ups and downs, after it fell to a record low of 87.29 against the US dollar, decreasing by 67 paise in early trading. READ MORE
  In other news, the BSE has launched Sensex derivative contracts at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gujarat. The new contracts offer a 22-hour trading window, enabling global traders to access the Indian market in a tax-efficient manner. READ MORE
  In the primary markets, meanwhile, shares of Dr. Agarwal's Health Care IPO in the mainline section is expected to be listed today, while in the SME section, Chamunda Electricals IPO will open for subscription.
  That apart, Asia-Pacific markets climbed on Tuesday after President Trump paused tariffs on Mexico for a month, while Canada also said the US president had put on hold proposed tariffs on its exports.
  Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was 1.49 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index was ahead by 1.17 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.11 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq gained 2.85 per cent.
  Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was higher by 1.4 per cent. Chinese markets remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

