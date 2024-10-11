Bondada Engineering shares climb 5% on winning orders worth Rs 1,132 cr

Bondada Engineering share price surged up to 5 per cent at Rs 634.05 per share intraday on the BSE. This came after the telecom infrastructure company bagged cumulative orders worth Rs 1,132.25 crore.

These include an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract a Crystalline Ground-mounted solar PV power plant under the MSKVY 2.0 scheme. The contract covers three years of operation and maintenance at 33/11 kV across various districts in Maharashtra, totaling Rs. 763.16 crore, including GST.

The company also won another EPC order for the design, engineering, and supply (excluding PV modules) of a Crystalline Ground-mounted solar PV power plant. It includes unloading PV modules supplied by MAHAGENCO, as well as the erection, testing, and commissioning of a grid-interactive distribution agriculture feeder solarization under the MSKVY 2.0 scheme. The contract also covers three years of operation and maintenance at 33/11 kV across various districts in Maharashtra, totaling Rs. 369.08 crore, including GST.

Bondada share price history

Bondada Engineering share price has outperformed the market as it shot up 635 per cent year to date, while surging 1,414.5 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12.8 per cent year to date and 22.7 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 6,622.11 crore. At 10:31 AM, the stock price of the company advanced by 1.70 per cent at Rs 614.15 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.4 per cent to 81,582 level.

Bondada Engineering is known for its expertise in passive telecom infrastructure, offering a range of services including the construction, erection, operation, and maintenance of telecom towers.

The company provides integrated solutions encompassing civil, electrical, and mechanical works, supply of poles and towers, laying and upkeep of optical fibre cables, and provision of power equipment to major telecom firms and tower operators in India. To date, the company has successfully installed over 11,600 telecom towers and poles, with 7,700 of these completed in the last three fiscal years.

Additionally, Bondada Engineering extends O&M services to telecom and tower operating companies. These services include preventive and corrective maintenance of passive infrastructure and equipment, backup power systems, manning services including supply of riggers, surveillance, and maintenance of optical fibre cable routes.

The manufacturing facility of Bondada Engineering is strategically located in Keesara Mandal, Medchal, Telangana, boasting an installation capacity of approximately 12 thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) for tower fabrication.