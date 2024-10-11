Vishnu Prakash R Punglia jumps 5% on Rs 161-cr order from Indian Railways

Vishnu Prakash share price: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia (VPRPL) shares surged up to 4.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 283.25 per share on Friday, October 11, 2024.

The surge in Vishnu Prakash share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 160.8 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company, via an exchange filing said, “Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited, proudly announces its latest achievement - the receipt of new project from the Office of the DYCE-C-II-JP-ENGINEERING, NWR, Jaipur Rajasthan titled " Earthwork in filling/cutting in formation, Blanketing, construction of station building including electrical and S&T structures, Passengers/ goods platforms, Platform shelters, Foot over bridges, Passenger amenities work, S&T structures, staff quarters, LHS /RUBs, Minor Bridges, Retaining walls, Toe wall, pitching work and all other ancillary works between JaipurChaksu stations from Km 131.270 to Km 87.60 in connection with Jaipur- SawaiMadhopur Doubling Project.”

Under the terms of the order, Vishnu Prakash will be responsible for a comprehensive range of tasks related to the Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur Doubling Project. This will encompass work between the Jaipur and Chaksu stations, specifically from Km 131.270 to Km 87.60.

Key responsibilities include earthwork for filling and cutting in formation, as well as blanketing. Additionally, Vishnu Prakash will oversee the construction of the station building, which will incorporate electrical and S&T structures. This project also involves the development of passenger and goods platforms, installation of platform shelters, and the construction of foot over bridges to enhance accessibility.

Furthermore, the scope of work includes providing passenger amenities, constructing staff quarters, and developing LHS/RUBs. Minor bridges, retaining walls, toe walls, and pitching work are also integral to this project.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with NWR Jaipur and stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the Project,” the company said.

Set up in 1986, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited is among India's rapidly expanding companies in infrastructure development. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various infrastructure projects for the Central and state government, autonomous bodies, and private bodies across nine states and one Union territory in India.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 3,459.49 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 10:21 AM, Vishnu Praksh shares were trading 2.64 per cent higher at Rs 277.55 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 81,646.54 levels.