Book profits in Nifty FMCG and await clear direction in Nifty Metal index

The index is currently in the overbought zone on the charts, indicating that it is expected to trade sideways or experience either a timewise correction or a pricewise correction. To gain a better understanding, if the index is trading in the range of 51,500 to 49,800, we can expect a sideways timewise correction. However, if the index breaks below 49,800, it may indicate a pricewise correction. The next support levels on the charts are expected around 48,800, 47,950, and 47,125.
Given that the index is trading in the overbought zone, it would be advisable for investors to book profits and remain on the sidelines for a while, especially until the index approaches the support levels. In summary, the Nifty FMCG Index is expected to trade sideways, with either a timewise or price-wise correction. Support levels can be found at 48,800, 47,950, and 47,125. Investors are advised to book profits and observe the market from the sidelines until the index approaches the support levels.
Last close: 5,967.45
In summary, the Nifty Metal Index is exhibiting a range-bound pattern on the charts. A breakout will occur if the index trades above 6,030 or below 5,775. Traders are recommended to wait for a clear direction, buy near support, and sell near resistance while maintaining a strict stop loss of 1 per cent above the resistance or support levels.