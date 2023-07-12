Home / Markets / News / Brent crude rises above $80/barrel amid signs of tightening supplies

Brent crude rises above $80/barrel amid signs of tightening supplies

Futures rose as much as 0.8% in London, climbing just above $80

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brent crude rose above $80 a barrel for the first time since early May amid signs of tightening supplies and slower-than-expected US inflation. Prices have climbed since OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged even more output reductions in an effort to rebalance the market. Strong Russian supply — despite sanctions due to the war in Ukraine — has been a headwind for the market. Those flows are now showing signs of dropping, with average shipments falling below February averages.
 
The global market is expected to tighten in the second half and stockpiles are forecast to draw through 2024, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration, which is due to release its weekly inventory figures later Wednesday.     

Traders have also been watching for signs of when US monetary tightening may begin to ease and for its effect on economic growth. US inflation sharply cooled last month, offering fresh hope that the Federal Reserve can soon wrap up the most aggressive interest-rate hikes in decades.
 
Futures rose as much as 0.8% in London, climbing just above $80.

Also Read

India's Russian oil imports cross 1 million barrels a day in December

Risks to the market rally are rising; oil stocks a good bet: Chris Wood

Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI

Brent oil lower amid stronger dollar, caution ahead of Fed minutes

Indian refiners start yuan payments for Russian oil imports: Report

Mutual funds load up on defensives in June, book profits in financials

Strong order pipeline positive for listed shipyards; prospects 'promising'

Shares of Indian gaming, casino firms drop after 28% GST imposition

Sebi to auction 22 properties of Bishal Group, NVD Solar on August 14

Wipro's Q1 revenue may slip up to 2.3% QoQ; flat margins likely: Analysts

Topics :Brent crude

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story