Home / Markets / News / Brokerages snip price targets of AMCs on feeble Q4 earnings

Brokerages snip price targets of AMCs on feeble Q4 earnings

See regulatory risks to yields; most maintain 'buy' call on improved valuations, long-term growth potential

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium
Brokerages snip price targets of AMCs on feeble Q4 earnings

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brokerages have lowered the price targets of asset management companies (AMCs) since they failed to beat revenue growth expectations in the January-March quarter (fourth quarter, or Q4) of 2022-23 (FY23). The regulator’s plans to lower the fee charged by AMCs also added to concerns.
While HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India AMC reported modest growth in revenue from operations in Q4FY23, UTI AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC delivered yet another weak quarter.
The revenues of Nippon Life India and HDFC rose 3 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. UTI’s revenue for the quarter was flat at Rs 301 crore. Aditya Birla Sun Life’s declined 8 per cent to Rs 297 crore.

Also Read

AMCs to be penalised for delay in dividend, redemption payments: Sebi

AMCs line up differentiated target maturity funds amid stiff competition

Passive fund race: Bigger players steal the show over smaller counterparts

Conservative investors, novices should choose passive ELSS funds

Brokerages raise ratings on Nippon, HDFC AMCs following better Q3 show

Gold firms up above $2,000 level amid volatility as Fed verdict nears

Brookfield, Tata Group in talks to invest in upcoming IPO of Nexus Malls

Tyre stocks rally up to 8% on MRF's strong Q4 results; Apollo at 52-wk high

NSDC registers itself on SSE to widen capital pool for social enterprises

Adani Group shares weak; Adani Wilmar sheds 5% as Q4FY23 PAT sinks 56% YoY

Topics :AMCasset management companies

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story