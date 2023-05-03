Brokerages snip price targets of AMCs on feeble Q4 earnings

The revenues of Nippon Life India and HDFC rose 3 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. UTI’s revenue for the quarter was flat at Rs 301 crore. Aditya Birla Sun Life’s declined 8 per cent to Rs 297 crore.

While HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India AMC reported modest growth in revenue from operations in Q4FY23, UTI AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC delivered yet another weak quarter.