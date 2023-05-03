Adani Group shares weak; Adani Wilmar sheds 5% as Q4FY23 PAT sinks 56% YoY

Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading 3-7 per cent lower intra-day

SI Reporter Mumbai

Adani Group shares weak; Adani Wilmar sheds 5% as Q4FY23 PAT sinks 56% YoY