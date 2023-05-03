NSDC registers itself on SSE to widen capital pool for social enterprises

The SSE was launched to provide a wider pool of capital to social enterprises and voluntary organisations working in the social sector. The idea was first put forth by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her FY 2019-20 Budget speech. This was done to empower enterprises working in the social welfare sector to raise capital using tools like equity, debt, or as units like a mutual fund.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has registered itself on the Social Stock Exchange (SSE). This has been done to give a further push to India's socio-economic progress. Through this, the government of India intends to support organisations that work towards helping disadvantaged communities.