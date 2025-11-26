Brokerages split on Kaynes Tech post-meet: Here's what investors should do

Brokerages remain divided on Kaynes Technology after the company outlined its five-year growth and margin plans during a recent analyst meet. While Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained a Hold rating, citing valuations that are yet to become attractive for entry, Emkay Institutional Equities highlighted strong FY26 revenue guidance, a robust ₹8,000 crore order book, and expansion across EMS, OSAT, PCB, and satellite initiatives but did not assign a rating.

Nuvama Institutional Equities: Hold | Target ₹6,700

Achal Lohade of Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained a Hold rating on Kaynes Technology with a target price of ₹6,700, citing the need for more attractive valuations before entering the stock.

“The brokerage prefers to await a better price to enter the stock,” Lohade wrote. Nuvama has tweaked FY26E–28E PAT estimates by 2–3 per cent and continues to value Kaynes at 45x FY29E EPS, discounted at 15 per cent. The firm highlighted the EMS order book of ₹8,000 crore as supportive of FY26 revenue guidance of ₹4,500 crore (including ₹100 crore from OSAT and ₹200 crore from Augusta). The brokerage also noted that inventory levels remain slightly elevated to support stronger Q3/Q4 performance, while payables are expected to normalize by March 2026. Nuvama observed that Kaynes trades at 64.4x FY27E EPS, reflecting the need for more favorable valuations before turning constructive.

Emkay Institutional Equities: Not Rated Emkay Institutional Equities attended Kaynes Technology’s analyst meet, where management detailed its five-year growth blueprint. The brokerage highlighted FY26 revenue guidance of 60 per cent, underpinned by a strong ₹8,000 crore order book, and noted the company’s potential to achieve USD 1 billion (₹8,300 crore) in revenue (TTM basis) earlier than the FY28 target, with FY30 revenue projected at ₹16,600 crore (FY25–30 CAGR: 45 per cent). “The company’s EBITDAM is expected to expand through a richer product mix, scarcity of manufacturers in low-volume high-tech segments, push into advanced PCBs (HDI/multi-layer/flex), backward integration into components, and rising ODM share,” Emkay analysts wrote.