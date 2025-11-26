Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,950 ; Tata Motors PV, IT stk up; Airtel dips
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,950 ; Tata Motors PV, IT stk up; Airtel dips

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index rose 0.25 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index 0.31 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live, November 26
Stock Market LIVE: Wall Street closed with gains after weak consumer data lifted rate cut hopes next month

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All sectoral indices, barring the Nifty Chemicals, were trading higher post opening. The Nifty Metal index rose 1.3 per cent, followed by PSU Bank, Auto, Energy, Financial Services, Media, IT, and Realty.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.37 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 0.45 per cent.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens above 25,950

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty was up 71.75 points or 0.28 per cent at 25,956.55 levels.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens in green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened at 84,778.16, up 191.15 points or 0.23 per cent.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle lower in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex index ended at 84,503 levels in pre-open, down 84 points or 0.1 per cent.

The Nifty50 index, too, settled lower in pre-market session at 25,843, down 42 points or 0.16 per cent.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weak on Wednesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened 3 paise lower on Wednesday, November 26. The domestic currency started trade at 89,25 per US Dollar vs Tuesday's close of 89.22/$

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Further scope for revenue growth and margin gains for Siemens Energy

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Siemens Energy reported reasonable Q4FY25 numbers with 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue surge and 25 per cent operating profit growth. The gross margin improved 100 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 35.6 per cent, while operating profit margin came in at 18.1 per cent, lower than the previous three quarters. READ MORE

8:49 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama upbeat on alco-bev space, bets on United Spirits and ABD

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama Institutional Equities is positive on the alcohol-beverages space with United Spirits and Allied Blenders & Distillers emerging as its top picks. The brokerage believes strong wedding season in the second half of FY26 is likely to support liquor sales, as weddings and large social gatherings typically drive higher consumption and bulk purchases. READ MORE

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT major Infosys sees fivefold tendering in ₹18,000-cr share buyback

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys' ₹18,000-crore share buyback has drawn tendering of more than 500 million shares, five times the offer size, as investors evaluate entitlements, tax treatment. READ MORE

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airtel, Nelco and Welspun Corp among stocks to watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities are set for a gap-up open on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues. At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 102 points at 26,160. From Bharti Airtel to Nelco; here is a list of stocks that will be in focus today.

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Check key Nifty levels to watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A decisive close below 25,838 level could mark a short-term trend reversal for Nifty from bullish to bearish, potentially paving the way for a decline towards the next support near 25,740. READ MORE
 

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold delivers historic 60% rally in 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold investors have enjoyed a dream run in 2025, with the yellow metal soaring more than 60%—its best annual gain since 1979, according to Axis Direct’s latest 2026 outlook report. Axis Direct’s analysis suggests that while the structural uptrend remains solid, the coming year could be marked by sharper volatility, sensitive to policy moves, geopolitics, and global liquidity conditions. READ MORE

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs in focus today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mainboard space will remain silent with no activity, while in the SME space, SSMD Agrotech India Ltd. IPO will enter the second day and K K Silk Mills Ltd. and Mother Nutri Foods Ltd. IPOs will begin for bidding today. 
 
On the listings front, shares of Gallard Steel Ltd. will debut in the SME segment, while Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. shares will list in the mainline segment. 
 

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global cues to lift sentiments on D-St

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock markets in Asia extended their gains for the third straight session amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. All major Asian benchmarks were in the green, led by Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi, which are up nearly 2 per cent each. 
 
Overnight, Wall Street closed with gains after weak consumer data lifted rate cut hopes next month. The S&P500 and the Nasdaq index were up 0.91 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Alphabet Inc. rose 1.53 per cent to a record close of $323.44 as it approached a $4 trillion market valuation, which would make it only the fourth company to reach that milestone.
 

7:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small-town investors power new wave in equity mutual fund inflows

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows into active equity schemes from smaller towns have crossed ₹10,000 crore as their share in total SIP flows continues to rise despite volatility over the past year.
 
SIP inflows into active equity schemes from areas beyond the top 30 cities (B30), which first crossed this milestone in September 2025, stood at ₹10,080 crore in October, industry data shows. READ MORE
First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

