Asian stocks rise on Wall St gains as weak US data boosts Fed rate-cut bets

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, chasing gains on Wall Street as weaker-than-expected economic data spurred expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its policy meeting next month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1 per cent, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japan's Nikkei stock index tacked on 1.8 per cent, while US stock futures edged up 0.2 per cent. US stocks reclaimed lost ground after a selloff earlier this month, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rising for a third consecutive day on Tuesday after data showed retail sales rose less than expected and consumer confidence weakened, firming up expectations that the Fed will ease policy soon. "There was a sea of green across major equity markets with futures pointing to a solid start to today's session in the local market," analysts from Westpac wrote in a research report.

"Sentiment received a boost amid increasing bets the US Fed would cut again in December, following the decline in US consumer confidence and soft retail trade numbers," the analysts said. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 80.7 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the US central bank's next meeting on December 10, compared to even odds a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.0037 per cent and was last trading slightly higher than the US close of 4.002 per cent after briefly breaking below the 4 per cent threshold on Tuesday for the first time this month.

Oil prices steadied after sliding on Tuesday as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was ready to advance a US-backed peace plan, potentially paving the way for an unwinding of Western sanctions on Moscow's energy trade and adding more supply to the market. Brent crude futures rose 0.3 per cent to $62.68, stabilising after falling to a five-week low on Tuesday, while European energy prices reached the lowest in a year-and-a-half. OPEC+ is meeting on Sunday and is likely to leave output levels unchanged, three OPEC+ sources said. The European single currency was little changed on the day at $1.1564, having gained 0.3 per cent in the past month. The dollar rose 0.2 per cent against the yen to 156.33, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was unchanged at 99.833.